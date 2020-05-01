The first thing I do when I walk into a Penn State class is look for a fellow woman of color to sit next to.

I don’t know whether I do it for some sense of familiarity, or to bring myself comfort amidst the 65.6 percent white student population at Penn State, but it’s something I have done subconsciously for two years now.

I’ve only just caught on to my habits, and I immediately asked myself — why? I am here for the quality education I was promised as a high school senior, so why has my ethnicity determined my seating habits?

Why is my ethnicity, something I have never thought twice about in my hometown, at the forefront of my mind when I walk into class, wait in line at the HUB-Robeson Center or even eat in the dining hall?

I grew up in suburban Maryland, just 20 minutes outside of Washington D.C. People from my region self-identify as part of the DMV, which is District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia. This consists of everything inside the outermost stops of the D.C. metro system.

I've ridden the metro since I was four, and grew comfortable with the diversity of cultures in the DMV. On weekends, I would shop at local Latino markets, buy Spanish-named juices and look up to find birthday piñata’s hanging on the ceilings.

Around the corner there would be an Ethiopian, Korean and Israeli market where I would buy after-school snacks with my friends.

Because of this, I grew up hearing different languages, admiring different textiles, and eating different foods — a perfect amalgamation of cultures.

I was granted the opportunity to come to Penn State by The Millennium Scholars Program, who scout an ethnically diverse population of students across the United States who are interested in pursuing a Ph.D. in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

When I was first introduced to my cohort, the demographic was familiar, with the same varieties in culture I was accustomed to. If my cohort reflected the cultural diversity I grew up with, so should the rest of Penn State, right?

My first day at Penn State, the difference in culture was clear. I was in a small-town in Pennsylvania, and initially, I didn’t think it would be so bad. Then, the realm of State College seemed to set in.

Everyone seemed to dress in the same Nike Air Forces, Lululemon leggings, and $80 Penn State sweatshirts. Football was glorified in a way I will never understand.

People chanted “We Are!” at every athletic event, and I remember thinking to myself: but are we? Though it was a different culture, there seemed to be little diversity within it. Penn State seemed to lend itself only to those who talked, dressed and prioritized the same things — things that I didn’t.

This is not to say that I hate, or dislike Penn State in any way. I knew I would experience some degree of culture shock when I decided to attend a predominately white institution.

However, I have come to realize that scholarship programs like mine are necessary in broadening the perspective of the Penn State experience.

Since my first class at Penn State, I have found a sense of pride in bringing a new perspective to a seemingly uniform culture. Though, as of now, Penn State culture does not reflect the culture of individuals like myself, a Latina woman.

“We are” not a singular system of beliefs. “We are” responsible for making this campus normalize a diversity of cultures.