This Valentine’s Day, lovers will send each other candy, kids in elementary school will get candy hearts with messages on them, and single people will eat pounds of Skittles in order to fill that vast hole of loneliness.

Now, I enjoy candy as much as the next guy — I have the cavities to prove it. However, there is a specific kind of candy I hate, and many have become outraged when I have voiced my displeasure with it.

I hate chocolate. I know for many this may seem blasphemous or insane, but it is true. I have never really liked chocolate; I just really hate the taste of it.

When I express my displeasure with the cocoa candy, many are outraged and will say, “How do you not like chocolate?” or “What’s wrong with you?” or “Braden, sit down. This is PHIL 132. Why are you screaming?”

These remarks and others really hurt, and this anti-chocolate discrimination has to stop.

If you like chocolate, you will never understand the pain of believing that you are biting into a oatmeal raisin cookie only to realize to your horror that it is a chocolate chip cookie — and proceeding to hack up the disgusting chocolate cookie chunks into a garbage bin.

You will never understand the suffering of siblings making food or ordering food with chocolate in it just so you cannot eat it. Or receiving a disgusting Hershey’s bar as a gift for Valentine’s Day and having to pawn it off.

I’m not saying that if you like chocolate that you are wrong (because you are). I just hope you respect my hatred for chocolate, as much as I disrespect you for consuming such a nauseating sweet.

I dream of day when chocolate lovers and chocolate haters can walk hand in hand into the bright hope of diabetes caused by a diet of too much sugar.

If you are planning on sending me a treat for Valentine’s Day (which I know many of my readers will), don’t send me Twix or Snickers or the weird fancy ones with coconut in the middle.

Send cash money so I can buy what candy I want.