When I was in high school, I almost never left my house without a full face of makeup.

This continued into freshman year of college.

I am talking about a full face of makeup including foundation, eyebrows, liquid lipstick, highlighter — the works. I would get up hours earlier than I needed to to do this too.

Over the years, what was once the smokey eyeshadow and nude lipstick trend has changed to sophisticated artwork on the eyes, stenciled eyebrows and structured contour.

In the typical makeup routine, contour morphs facial features, allowing artists to make their noses smaller, chisel their cheekbones and even make the forehead look smaller.

This idea that makeup has the ability to change the way someone looks to others is concerning to me, especially in our current social media culture where everything isn’t always real.

YouTubers and social media influencers who make their livings off of tutorials and vlogs often begin their videos with a clean face. Only after they finish their routines do they look like the pictures we see on social platforms like Instagram and Snapchat.

The easy manipulation of facial features with products available on drugstore shelves has led me to question my own self image and what the makeup really means to me.

Research done by Harvard Medical School and the University of Chieti, Italy says the “Lipstick Effect” is a psychological phenomenon describing the idea that wearing makeup gives an individual a confidence boost.

However, there has also been research conducted to challenge that idea and prove that makeup has negative effects on one’s confidence.

Through Buckinghamshire University Professor Julia Robertson and her colleagues’ research, it was proven that there is a positive correlation between frequent use of cosmetics and anxiety, self-consciousness and conformity, as wearing makeup affects perceived attractiveness.

When I started to use makeup more frequently, I felt better about myself, but this only harmed the way I felt naturally or when I didn’t have makeup on to enhance my looks.

In another study by Lynn Carol Miller of the Northern Illinois University and Cathryn Leigh Cox of the University of Texas at Austin, it was determined that makeup is a self-fulfilling prophecy, in that “women who are more self-conscious wear more makeup, and judge themselves to be more attractive when wearing makeup.”

Even with all of these studies being conducted, the makeup world ebbs and flows, with past years boasting trends such as full-face makeup and contour, whereas now, there is an “all-natural” makeup trend — which is anything but natural.

The new natural in makeup is not just wearing no makeup like one would assume. It includes wearing sheer tinted moisturizer — or watered-down foundation — filling in of the eyebrows, wearing bronzer for a sunkissed look and liquid highlighter for a glow. It even goes so far as people drawing on freckles.

This “natural makeup” trend can be seen on influencers such as James Charles, Kylie Jenner and Cole Carrigan.

This idea of being “all natural” while wearing makeup changes the idea of natural to something entirely different.

The idea of natural makeup is confusing. Even I have found myself putting on some bronzer and mascara before leaving the house because it’s a way to enhance “my natural,” whereas my natural, no makeup state is perfectly fine on its own.

In a 2016 presentation at the American Psychological Association Convention, Tara Well said women who take the time to look at themselves in the mirror with no makeup on eventually become more comfortable with their appearance, and they reported a decrease in stress.

I feel that as long as the makeup business remains a multi-billion-dollar business, the idea of beauty will continue to constantly change and will either hurt or help the self-esteem of those who buy into rising trends.