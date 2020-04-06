During Andrew Yang's campaign for the 2020 democratic presidential nomination, he proposed universal base income, in which Americans receive $1000 each month.

Now, during the coronavirus, congress has passed a stimulus bill to help deal with the financial consequences of the coronavirus outbreak — seemingly cheating off of someone sitting right next to them like a kid in school.

Even so, they still screwed it up.

After fighting over the bill for seemingly eons, the bill passed with individual checks being sent to tax-filing adults. Under certain income limits, adults will receive $1,200 with an additional $500 for every child under 17-years-old. Now, you may already see a problem — and it gets worse. Congress also put what I am dubbing a “reverse loophole” into the bill.

It is no secret that the government purposely puts in confusing and non-concise wording into bills they know will be unpopular. See, “dependents” don’t receive any money even if they file their own taxes. You are considered a dependent if you are under 24 and someone — usually your parent or legal guardian — pays for more than half of your expenses.

Due to college being such a significant financial burden, most students do not pay for over half of their expenses, even though they may have financial responsibilities.

However they still have to pay taxes. Their parents may not claim them as dependents for tax exemptions, and their families do not receive the $500 that dependent under 17 would.

I don’t know if the federal government knows this, but life doesn’t become magically inexpensive once you have a sweet seventeenth birthday. In fact, most of the time it gets a lot more expensive.

With campuses being shut down and many employees being laid off, most students have lost the jobs they need to pay the bills. While Penn State is providing prorated refunds for housing, some universities are not in spite of students not being able to stay in dorms and eat in the cafeteria. Some students still have to pay for off-campus housing, food and supplies during this pandemic.

The economic impact to them and their families is severe, and neither of them are receiving anything. The loss of revenue and income that families with students attending are college is due to both a virus that is out of their control and the incomponent, negligent response of the government who knew of the potential threat.

This especially comes when an executive whose relationship with truth is nonexistent and narcissism is crippling, which is causing a high human cost.

This is a time of considerable societal, psychological, financial and medical turmoil. I applaud congress’ efforts to ease the burden of citizens wallets’ with this stimulus bill. However, this dependent provision shows the worst side of our government.

This crisis had revealed medical professionals to be courageous, low-income workers to be essential, the public to be caring and certain politicians to be leaders. It has even revealed that when push comes to shove, congress has some altruism.

But, that altruism has always come at a price. The price this time was screwing over working families and students.