Leaving the nest and coming to college for the first time may be a little daunting. Hard classes, dealing with a roommate and even dining options can be a little overwhelming in the first few weeks.

One important aspect that often gets overlooked is laundry. Here’s a guide to doing laundry in Penn State dorms.

Know your dorm building like the back of your hand.

An appealing thing to do on arrival day is explore campus with friends and family. However, it may be a good idea to explore the residence hall first, so then the laundry route can be easy to navigate. Different dorms have different laundry layouts, and it’s important to know how many washers/dryers are in each room.

Make sure you have sufficient funds on your Lioncash+.

The worst feeling is to wash a set of clothes, load them into the dryer, and then get denied service when you try to pay because you’re out of Lioncash+. The machines only accept Lioncash+ as payment, so always make sure that you have stacks on stacks on your card.

Be conservative with detergent.

In South Halls, the washing machine can be a little confusing when it comes to detergent usage. The canister in the machine is huge and it’s tempting to use way too much detergent. During my first wash, I emptied about a quarter of my bottle into the canister because I didn’t know how much was needed (don’t tell mom). Just use however much is normal for a typical load and everything will be alright.

Avoid doing it during peak hours.

Everyone tries to do their laundry on Sundays — everyone. I’ve gotten away with it a few times because I go pretty early in the day, but the afternoon can be a free-for-all. Keep in mind that the laundry room is usually a ghost town on weekdays, meaning you can even use it as a study room while the laundry is spinning.

Get a laundry pouch with shoulder straps.

If the laundry room is in the dorm basement, it’ll be a breathtaking workout to the laundry room if you lug around a traditional laundry basket. There is an alternative on the market: laundry backpacks. These make it easier to get around/go down stairs. It’s certainly a reasonable investment.

Stay updated on laundry news and know your needs.

Not everything is set in stone at Penn State. Things change all the time, including laundry. Earlier in July, an announcement regarding Tide University Laundry was made public in a press release. This service, coming this fall, will save students approximately 80 hours a year by providing “on-demand wash-and-fold and dry-cleaning options” through an app based locker system. Opting in would cost $649-$849 annually (depending on the selected plan).