They say that you don’t know a good thing until it’s gone — and I couldn't agree more.

You should never take anything for granted, especially the people in your life. Though this might seem obvious, I think that people in general, myself included, do take things for granted.

To fully appreciate something, you have to take a step back from it and analyze it. This involves everything in your life — from a favorite hobby, to a certain lifestyle routine, to a city you love, to a favorite food or movie. It all has to be analyzed.

It also needs to be criticized. Only then can you decide if you truly like it or not.

This may sound snobbish or even pessimistic, but to me, this idea is refreshing. I think too many people do things simply because they are familiar, deemed as “normal,” or what you “have to do.”

Every single thing in life has positives and negatives. No matter what it is, who it is, or why you love it.

But the question arises: Are the cons related to whatever activity worth it to have the pros?

The one good thing about quarantine is it has given me the chance to question a lot of things in my life — to ask what is working, what frustrates me and how can I fix it?

This has honestly been mentally painful. Analyzing your life while being stuck inside and not in good spirits is hard to do, but working through the uncomfortable mental health of it can be worth it if you do it correctly.

I hate the day to day routine many people have during the work week — a routine that many might say will make you “successful” and “necessary to sustain life.”

Why should I do that if I dislike doing it? Who said that was the path to being an active member of society?

This is something I have been analyzing and trying to see how I can fix in my life, which is not easy.

Here’s my advice: take a step back from your life, your role in society, and question how everything is set up around you. Question why things are the way they are. Understanding your own purpose and the intentions of your actions is the only way in which you can be truly free.

Everything you do should be personalized toward your life, your habits, your style, your friends, etc., and those things should not be status quo.

It’s important to understand your role is uniquely yours. You are not living your parents life, your friends life, not your boyfriends/girlfriends life, not how society in general lives, but how you want to live. I do think that more and more young people are starting to understand this and not be so stuck in old thinking and habits.

In the United States, we all have similar lives when it is broken down. We all work, have banking accounts, spend time with friends, sleep, have fun, etc.

That being said, I’m not one that finds much joy in routine. I hate the whole wake up, wash your face, go to class, have lunch, go to the gym, do homework, go to meetings, watch TV at night, go to bed and do the same thing all over again. However, I understand that routine is often necessary.

I wish I could say I have the answer and already fixed my day to day routine, but I definitely have not. I understand that with time, I can figure it out, but that is hard to accept.

I said this in a previous column, but I am the first to admit that I am miserable throughout all of this. It has not been good for my mental health, as being stuck inside (with the exception of work and running) exacerbates existing struggles.

I feel for everyone who is in my shoes right now and trying to better themselves through all of this, but is also having a really hard time with it.

I am right there with you, and while it is hard to feel like it, no one is alone.

The biggest lesson I have learned through this pandemic is that anything can happen. I was always the first person to try to dispel rumors or even thoughts about the coronavirus, telling everyone I knew that things would be fine. I was completely wrong on every occasion.

Really, tomorrow is not guaranteed and that is something I now realize.

I have also learned to try to ask myself why I do what I do, and to analyze it to make sure I am doing the best thing for me.

I feel like I have learned a lot over the past month, but I do not know what to do with it. Maybe time will tell.