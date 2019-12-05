American government is supposed to center around the principle of the people choosing the individuals who represent them.

Unfortunately, that principle is not reflected in State College's interim mayor selection process.

Earlier this year, current mayor Don Hahn announced his plans to run for magisterial district judge. When Hahn won the election in November, State College was officially in need of an interim mayor to serve the remaining two years of Hahn’s term.

What immediately followed Hahn's election was a messy process in which some State College Borough Council members sought to set guidelines that would bar Penn State faculty members from serving as interim mayor.

These proposed guidelines were met with strong backlash from both the Penn State and State College communities, and have since been tabled.

However, the council members’ attempt to prevent certain members of the community from serving as interim mayor is only the tip of the iceberg of issues within this entire process.

The new mayor will be chosen by the State College Borough Council — a choice that spits in the face of democracy.

Every four years, State College votes for a new mayor. Registered voters take time out of their days to make their voices heard and civically engage with the community.

Why aren’t the voices of the people being heard in this selection process?

In July, former Mayor of Scranton, Pennsylvania Bill Courtright resigned from his position two years early after facing corruption charges.

In response, the Scranton City Council appointed an “interim interim mayor” — someone who served as mayor for five months until the city held a special election in November, when the people elected an interim mayor to serve the remaining two years of Courtright’s term.

On Nov. 5, Paige Cognetti was elected as the city’s first female mayor. The Scranton City Council didn’t elect the city’s first female mayor — the people did.

State College, however, has chosen to approach the interim mayoral position undemocratically.

Rather than the people choosing their next mayor, the borough council has arrogantly assumed it can make that decision for the people.

It is alarming that the council feels it is qualified to decide who is best to serve the State College community as mayor.

Additionally, seemingly dozens of conflicts of interest exist. Among the current candidates, two previously served as the president of the borough council, one unsuccessfully ran for a council position earlier this year and two lost to Hahn in the 2017 mayoral election.

And, with some council members making it clear that they do not want a Penn State faculty member to serve as mayor, it seems that the odds are stacked against members of the Penn State community who are running, no matter their qualifications.

How can we expect the council to fairly determine who will best serve our community? The answer is — we can’t.

On Tuesday, candidates spoke to both the council and community members at a meeting in the Municipal Building about their platforms and plans if chosen as the next mayor.

It is both ironic and pointless that this meeting was open to the public — because no part of this selection process is open to the public.

Hahn’s term officially ends on Dec. 16, and State College will soon have a new mayor.

Unfortunately, he or she will not assume the position fairly or democratically.