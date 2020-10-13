Sitting in my dorm in Bigler Hall waiting for that call felt like it took forever.

I had tested positive for the coronavirus and was awaiting the call that would instruct me to move into on-campus isolation at Eastview Terrace. I quickly grabbed a red rolling bin from the basement of my building and started to pack, just in case Residence Life was ready for me to make the move.

What should I pack? What hall am I being relocated to? When will I be able to come back? What am I going to eat? These thoughts raced through my mind.

I had heard you only get about an hour to pack what is necessary, and when I finally got the call, I was prepared and ready to go.

When all my necessities were gathered, the 20-minute walk to Brill Hall, the “check-in” hall, was the ultimate walk of shame. Not only was dragging the bin up and down the streets challenging, but seeing people quickly avoid me only made matters worse.

Once I checked in, a coordinator walked with me and explained everything to me as we went to my new temporary home. The coordinator took my mind off the fact that I had to leave everything behind and isolate myself alone.

When the walk was over and I arrived at Nelson Hall, it was the last time I would be outside or have face-to-face interaction for the next several days. I soaked in the moment and smelled the fresh autumn air one last time.

Filling my time while stuck at Eastview was not as hard as I originally thought it would be. Being the optimistic, positive person I am, I used this time to be with myself and become more mindful.

The first two days, Friday and Saturday, were difficult — especially as I watched everyone having a blast with their friends outside and heard loud music from an apartment complex a block away from my isolation room.

But it got better.

I made an agenda for each day of all the things I wanted to complete. I, of course, put aside time for rest and recuperation so I would feel better, get back on my feet and shake the virus.

I slept in each morning, which was nice for a change. I would wake up to a knock on my door at 10:30 a.m. by the food delivery team. “Meal delivery for lunch,” they shouted.

After that, my days usually consisted of doing homework to feel productive, watching vintage reruns of Saturday Night Live to get a good laugh, talking endlessly to friends and family, getting my TikTok fix and finally listening to oldies while I ate so I wouldn’t be eating in silence.

Meals were definitely interesting, and I am thankful to have lost my taste the majority of the time spent in isolation. The thing that bothered me the most was that the food staff used my campus meal plan points, but did not allow me to choose a meal. Plus, the portions were small.

Luckily, we could have food delivered. Delivery drivers are instructed to drop any orders off at Brill Hall and state who they are delivering food to, followed by a room number.

For breakfast every day, I got a coconut milk yogurt alternative (I am lactose intolerant) and cereal (plain Cheerios) with fruit or a fruit bar.

Lunch was my favorite. It usually consisted of a grilled chicken salad, cookies, an orange and a bag of chips or popcorn. A couple of the days, they placed an inspirational quote on the box.

Being that the walls were bare at Nelson Hall, I "tacked" up the quotes to jazz up the white walls.

Dinner was always a hit or miss for me. A couple of nights, I got Thanksgiving dinner. Other nights, I got chicken and rice, both of which were not awful.

By the end of my time at the Eastview Terrace, I started to get take-out. I think the last straw was the seemingly raw flank steak and canned green beans that had been delivered to my door.

Overall, my experience wasn’t terrible and went by quickly. The staff was accommodating and called each day to chat and check up on how I was doing.

I am forever grateful that I will most likely not have to come back to on-campus isolation, but I am here to tell you that it is not the end of the world, as long as you keep busy and manage time wisely.