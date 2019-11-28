Even when it might not seem like it, there’s always something to be grateful for.

As Thanksgiving approaches, these little things — and sometimes big things — become a more relevant topic of conversation.

In a week, my family will sit around a table, holding hands. Someone will say a prayer, and someone else will ask what everyone is thankful for. Family. Friends. Food. That’s all fine — but I’m not sure it’s honest.

Despite its controversial origins, Thanksgiving is supposed to be a time of reflection, joy and connection. We all hug each other and laugh at the same jokes. We do our best to stay away from politics. We compliment whoever cooked the turkey. We smile (or at least, we’re supposed to).

But I’m going to be honest with you.

Of course I’m thankful for my family and friends. But there are other things I’m thankful for that I can’t bring up at the dinner table.

I’m thankful that when I was a child, I was scared of a few main things: the dark, insects and doing badly on school work.

I’m thankful that I had an opportunity to pull my socks over my knees and button up my blouse every morning before attending a small private school.

I’m thankful that I was provided lunches I often enjoyed (specifically the Salisbury steak).

I’m thankful I was able to build connections at only 10 years old with friends who are still some of the most important people in my life.

I’m thankful for the tornado drills and fire drills.

I’m fortunate that in elementary school, I never performed an active shooter drill.

I’m thankful that I never had to sit in the darkest corner of the classroom, fearfully holding my best friend’s hand.

I’m thankful that I never had to cover my own mouth to keep myself from loudly sobbing and alerting an active shooter to my classmates’ location.

I’m thankful that I never had to doubt if I would make it home from fifth grade.

I’m thankful that I was never put in a situation where I thought I was going to die — and not having a cellphone, couldn’t tell my family I loved them.

I grew up reading novels like The Hunger Games and The Divergent series. I remember sitting through ninth grade English class, learning the characteristics of a dystopian society. I think back to when I was 12 years old and I walked into the living room to see my mother, a kindergarten teacher, crying with her head in the hands as she watched live coverage of the Sandy Hook shooting. I remember thinking that we might live in a dystopia.

I’m thankful that I was fortunate enough to be sheltered from violence throughout my life, and that I’ve had access to mental health and physical health resources. I’m thankful that growing up, I was able to come home every day to parents who loved me.

I’m thankful my parents never had to answer the phone to hear that their child had died while learning how to write in cursive. That they never had to set up a candle-lit memorial on a sidewalk, with a picture from my first communion in the center. I’m thankful that my parents never had to ask themselves: burial or cremation?

I feel thankful every time I see a child step off the school bus and run home to their parents. I feel thankful for the times when there was a loud sound in the cafeteria, and it was just someone popping their chip bag.

Most of all, I’m thankful to be alive. To be able to write this and publish it. I’m thankful that we live in a democracy where one day, someone will find a solution to these senseless murders of children.

I’m thankful to be alive, but more specifically, I’m thankful to be alive as I hold my three-year-old niece's hand at the Thanksgiving table and pray to God that she’s always safe.