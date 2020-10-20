Nearly 30 years ago, a fierce squirt of violence burst out in the Crown Heights area of Brooklyn. The battle lines were clear: On one side stood the neighborhood's populous Haisidic community, and on the other, its youthful Black residents.

The groups clashed after one of the vehicles escorting the Lubavitcher Rebbe struck and killed a young Black child. Crowds began to gather and grew unruly, with the tension soon unfurling into the worst race riot in modern New York history. In the resulting terror, a Jewish university student was stabbed and killed by teenagers.

It represented a low point in Jewish and African American relations. For reasons both historical and moral, the relationship between these two vital minority communities should be as powerful and colorful as Noah’s rainbow sign. For reasons both stupid and ignorant, it is not.

The darkest and most toxic aspects of the Black Power movement relished in anti-Semitism. Mostly taking inspiration from the disordered thinking of Louis Farrakhan, a strange idea emerged that freedom of one group (i.e. Black Americans) must arise from the demonization of another (i.e. Jewish Americans).

It’s a clever trick, pitting one subculture against another, all but ensuring that true progress is stalled in the name of hatred even more pointless and confused than usual.

Not even football is immune to this phenomenon, in which anti-Semitic tropes are traded like baseball (i.e. the superior sport) cards. Considering how football represents the very worst tendencies of America’s id, what with its gladiatorial bloodthirstiness and gleeful brutalization of Black bodies, perhaps such a state of affairs shouldn't be surprising.

Just this past year, DeSean Jackson took five from whatever wide receiving is and posted fake Hitler quotes on Instagram. The now-deleted and apologized-for quotations claim that Black people are the true Children of Israel and that white Jews “will blackmail America” to keep this fact hidden.

Another passage stated that “...white citizens of America will be terrified to know that all this time they’ve been mistreating and discriminating and lynching the Children of Israel.” In case fact-checking was needed, the historical Hitler cared very little about the mistreatment and safety of African Americans.

No amount of head trauma can justify such sloppy and dangerous revisionism.

A racialized insularity can also rear its head in Orthodox circles. Nissim Black, a former Gangsta rapper who decided to embrace a more Halachic lifestyle by converting to Orthodox Judaism, speaks openly about the racism he’s experienced in this community.

In a 2018 interview, Black said that his children were often turned away from religious education because of their race.

“They do not accept us to school because of the color of my children, they tell me that explicitly,” Black said.

The buck doesn’t stop in the world of Jewish hip-hop. Other quarters are poisoned by a racial insensitivity and a penchant for dog whistles better suited for the recesses of Reddit.

Yiddish shock-jock Velvel Shmeltzer went on one such tirade about the 2020 protests. During this radio rant, Shmeltzer said the following: “The gentile when he has a chance his animalistic behavior comes out and he starts to act like a beast, simply like an animal! Would a Jew have done this?”

(For the record, the answer is yes because humans will never turn down a good riot. In fact, Sukkot celebrations in Brooklyn were halted last week as hundreds of Orthodox Jews lit fires, assaulted dissenting voices and harassed police officers with immunity.)

Frankly, these bigoted outbursts are not only bad PR for their respective communities, but also reveal a refusal to recognize the true enemies: white supremacy and commercialized oppression.

The last few months (and indeed, the last few years) have shown that the tension that exploded in Crown Heights may have simmered down, but it never truly evaporated. Especially at the margins of the already marginalized, discord still lurks and manifests itself as vicious violence.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, there were more than 2,100 acts of anti-Semitic violence across the country in 2019. This signals a 12% increase from 2018. Additionally, the number of assaults increased by a sobering 56%.

New York City was home to more than half of these hate crimes.

The Black community also suffers from discriminatory acts of cruelty. According to the FBI, 2,428 hate crimes were motivated by anti-Black bias in 2018.

In other words, Jewish Americans and Black Americans are already victimized enough in this country. Further in-fighting and resentment is by turns nonsensical and deeply problematic.

Common ground exists among these peoples long plundered by the world around them. African slaves found comfort in the bondage suffered by the ancient Israelite and God’s emancipatory project. Jewish thinkers like Rabbi Abraham Joshusa Heschel were moved by their faith to fight alongside Martin Luther King Jr. for civil rights.

Ironically enough, an obscure Yiddish play from 1908 might provide the most vivid parallel between the struggles endured by Jews and those by Blacks. Written by poet Morris Rosenfeld for a socilaist newspaper, the one-act work dramatizes the rent strikes which embroiled New York City during the early 20th century.

Back before Jews were fully assimilated into wider American society, they were forced to reside in cramped living quarters. Cruel bosses and capricious cops bullied them in the factories and the streets. On all fronts, they faced an existence low in light and seemingly endless in darkness.

Rosenfeld felt compelled to write this play after a string of tenant strikes broke out in these poor, often immigrant communities. During Act Two, a scene occurs that could be reenacted in 2020 without the smallest revision.

A protester is brought in front of a judge, badly beaten and bloodied by the cop who booked him. Right off the bat, the judge accuses the innocent striker of being an “insurgent trying to violently overthrow the government.”

When the striker denies such charges and asserts his innocence, the judge lets out a line that your Facebook-addled aunt could have uttered.

“You won’t admit it, rioter? You want to turn America socialist. Free rent for everyone, fly the red flag. You attacked the police,” the judge says.

When the striker asks in earnest about justice’s whereabouts in America, the judge provides an implicit answer by locking him away for 48 hours — justice may exist, but certainly not here in America.

Just like Black Lives Matter is a movement constantly impugned by the ignorant, the rent strikers of years past heard the same knee-jerk cliches and accusations. In America, any call for true justice is confused with a call for communism.

The Mosaic plea to “let my people go” is a plea that will never go away until justice is properly pursued and attained by all peoples. In a fight of this magnitude, any and all help should be appreciated.

The yearning to overcome America’s pharaohs crosses demographic lines. Arbitrary distinctions about race and creed only make the pharaoh's job easier.