I’ve been thinking about writing this column for about a year now.

The inevitability of my college career slowly creeping to an end hit me this time last year when I watched some of my best friends graduate and move on to bigger and better things.

I always thought I would have some grand piece of advice to pass on as I reflected back on my four years here. But as I sit down to write this in my final week as a student ever, I find myself without a whole lot to say.

Sure, I could go with the old cliche and tell you to really cherish every second of your college career because it goes by faster than you think.

We all have things we wish we could go back and do differently, and my college experience is no different. I wish I read a few more books, tried a few more activities and said yes to hanging out with my friends more often.

I could also tell you about how these last four years changed me as a person and how my entire worldview has changed.

Sure, I grew a lot as a person throughout my four years at Penn State, and I would probably laugh at some of the things I said in my first few months on campus. I was relatively new to the whole journalism thing — my only prior “journalism” experience was writing crappy sports articles for my high school paper.

But this isn’t going to be a column about how every person should have an epiphany during these four years, because at my core I’m still a pretty simple small town kid who loves baseball, country music and the company of a few good friends.

Now more than ever, I cherish all of three of those things.

And as myself and every other senior across the world has seen our college careers come to an abrupt end, I could also take the time to lament how unfair it is that some of those cherished memories from the final month of college have been taken away without warning.

But I’m not going to do that either.

Sure, what I really want right now is to experience my final few days as a college student the proper way — sitting outside a bar somewhere with my friends talking about the good times we had.

But even though the ending isn’t what any of us pictured, that shouldn’t ruin what has been a truly great four years — because these last four years have been the best of my life, and I wouldn’t trade them for the world.

I’ll always look back at this time of my life with great fondness and feel grateful for being at Penn State when I was.

During my freshman year, I stormed the field at Beaver Stadium after the win over Ohio State, witnessed a Big Ten Championship, saw Kanye West in concert and covered a national championship wrestling team. That was all in the first year — and the next three were even better.

I got to cover an NIT Championship at Madison Square Garden, travel across Big Ten country two falls in a row, make two fantastic trips to Orlando and Dallas for bowl games, watch Lee Corso put on the Nittany Lion head from a few feet away and spend two weeks in Williamsport covering the Little League World Series.

I’ll never take for granted the opportunities I had and will be forever grateful for those who helped make it possible and the friends I made along the way. There are 100 people I could mention and thank, but here are a few:

First, to John Affleck and Russ Eshleman, thank you for teaching me everything I need to know about this profession and molding me into the writer I am today.

To Vince Lungaro, thank you for being the first real friend I made at Penn State, bringing me into the Collegian family and always being there to shoot basketball at Rec Hall.

To Dylan Jacobs, Caleb Wilfinger and Ben Ferree, thanks for all of the memories traveling to and from football and basketball games and for all the nights in between we spent playing sports trivia at Jax or drinking dirty sprites at Champs.

To Caitlin Lee and Aabha Vora, you were the first two people I thought of when I realized these last two months of college would be spent in quarantine. I’d give anything to spend another Saturday night getting wine drunk and watching some random reality television show for hours on end. You truly don’t know how happy I am to be able to call you my friends.

To Matt Lingerman, thank you for all of the times we spent laughing about absolutely nothing. I knew from the first day we met and immediately started talking about Phillies prospects that we’d be great friends, and the last four years have done nothing but prove me right. You’ll never walk alone.

To Kelly Powers, thank you for always leaving your office door open and becoming a lifelong friend. You are continuously there for me when I need it most and are always my voice of reason.

To David Eckert, thank you for being the best friend I could have ever asked for. There’s no person I would have rather shared an office, a house, a dorm room and a dozen long car rides with. You are more talented than you know, and I strive to be more like you as a writer, editor and person.

To Brynn Boehler, my other half and partner in crime, thank you for everything — but most importantly, being the reason I smile each and every day. Nothing has made me happier than spending these entire four years with you by my side.

And finally, to my family, especially my parents, thank you for providing more than enough love and support. I don’t say it nearly enough, but I love you, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without you.