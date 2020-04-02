At first, like many other people around the world, I took the coronavirus virus to be a bit of a joke.

What was happening in China was contained, controlled, and not going to affect the rest of the world – much less my friends and I living out our ignorant abroad experience in Europe.

As the situation worsened and the virus spread to Italy and Iran, so did the misinformation associated with it. The idea that the virus was no more fatal or contagious than the regular flu was a common conversation. “A bad cold” produced a comical association with the virus, and platforms like Twitter who memed the situation helped to quell any concerns.

Once students abroad began to get pulled from Italy, reality began to sink in and I came to three main conclusions:

The ignorance to the virus that was once the producer of jokes was shameful: This virus is a serious global health threat

Once the situation hit the United States, it was going to be very, very bad

(least importantly) We were in Europe on borrowed time, bound to get sent home at a moment’s notice

I ended up having to leave France within 24 hours. When President Trump announced the travel ban on Europe on a Wednesday night around 3 a.m. Paris time, I booked a flight for Friday morning and quit my school, internship, life and living situation on Thursday. It was sort of like the last scene in Jumanji when everything flies back into the box.

The disappointment of having to leave my study abroad is anything but unique; everyone on earth is sharing a collective sense of misery right now. It sort of feels like that scene from Keeping up with the Kardashians when Kim loses her diamond earring in the ocean and Kourtney says “Kim there’s people that are dying.” In this heavy-handed metaphor, abroad kids are Kim, the earning is our abroad experience, and Kourtney is reality. This is probably not a tasteful reference in such dire times, but who cares: the world is ending.

One of the interesting takeaways from being in Europe before the coronavirus cleared the streets was everyone’s perspective on how America was going to handle the situation. Obviously, no one was optimistic considering there is a peanut-brained narcissist as commander in chief, a cultural inclination towards selfishness, a corporatocracy poorly disguising itself as democracy and a health care system that doesn’t even try to hide the fact that it favors poor people dying.

If you are reading this and thinking, “Well, if you don’t like America, then leave” or have any sort of disagreement with the sentiments above, cool. Everyone gets to have their own opinion and that’s fun and fair.

Currently, however, politics and opinions do not matter: no matter how proud or disgusted you are with the United States this virus will affect everyone in some way.

It is quite literally time to come together and try to “flatten the curve” and slow the spread of the virus so that the healthcare system is not overwhelmed with everyone getting sick at once and incapable of saving as many lives as possible. Politics will inevitably use this situation as a selling point on both sides after the case. It is also important to remember not to blame China or people of Asian descent (racism) because this is a global pandemic, spread and felt by everyone.

In the wake of the coronavirus, changes will be felt in every aspect of global life. It will be interesting to see what new practices are adopted and what are rejected in the new normal that is fast approaching.