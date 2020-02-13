One complaint students often have about Penn State is the size of the university, and how far they have to walk to their classes on campus.

In fact, CATA has set up two bus lines — the Blue Loop and White Loop — in order to help students traverse University Park. I have at times claimed that I have gone on a marathon over the course of the day so that I can reach all of my classes and extracurricular meetings.

But, how do distances on campus compare to famously long trips around and out of this world?

I often make the excuse of not going to the gym to work out because the Intramural Building is too far away. However, the distance from my dorm in Pollock residence area to the IM Building is only half a mile.

The Great Wall of China is 13,170 miles long, meaning that would take 26,340 trips of me walking to pickup basketball games — only to lose to my opponents — in order to claim that “I’ve walked the Great Wall of China.”

The trek from your computer science class in Westgate to a 600-person anthropology class in the Thomas Building is about 0.7 miles . The famous Appalachian Trail is 2,192 miles, spanning 14 states, which means you would have to be late for class in the Thomas Building 3,132 times in order traverse the trail via campus.

Many see the climb up Mount Everest as a spiritual journey, which is surprisingly only 22 miles long on the Tibetan side. Similarly, students often take the walk to Champs Downtown from Beaver Stadium after a Nittany Lions game — a mere 1.5 miles .

Therefore, students only need to go on an expedition from the game to find cheap beer a little over 14-and-a-half times in order to be “on top of the world.”

Sherpas — those who lead people on the hike — often say the descent down is more dangerous than getting there. I think students would concur. Nonetheless, students don’t need to ascend 11,526 ft. of elevation, unlike their Himalayan counterparts.

Only 24 astronauts have ever taken the giant leap for mankind and gone to the moon, a distance of 238,855 miles from Earth. Freshmen might believe that the trip from their dorm in East Halls to the library must be at least that long, but it is only 0.6 miles. Students will only need to procrastinate for their Math 140 exam 398,091 times in order to replicate Neil Armstrong’s epic journey.