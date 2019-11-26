This week across the country, students will be zoning out in history class imagining how they can lock themselves in their rooms all Thanksgiving break to avoid their visiting family.

If they had been paying attention during their class they would have heard the most unequivocally heinous lie American society perpetuates — the virtue of a president pardoning a turkey — or as the controversial scandal of the presidential pardon is more commonly referred to as by my fellow turkey haters: Turkeygate.

The history of the presidential pardoning of a turkey is unclear, but it was started by some president on some year. But despite its (most likely) historic origin, Turkeygate is the most pressing issue facing ordinary people today.

Benjamin Franklin infamously wanted the turkey to be the official bird of our country. What a repulsive thought. Old Benny was full of these “great” ideas. (Remember how he forced his illegitimate son to fly a kite during a lightning storm for science?)

A turkey would have been a horrible choice for our national bird. They are short, round, stubborn, angry and overwhelmingly despicable creatures — essentially Danny Devito if he was a bird.

And the one time a year they finally get their comeuppance is Thanksgiving. People across the country celebrate Thanksgiving just like I do, eating cold deli meat Turkey alone. However, the presidential pardoning of the turkey goes against this beautiful tradition.

Modern American presidents’ proclivity to pardoning turkeys shows a disturbing resemblance to actions taken by some history’s worst villains. Adolf Hitler infamously pardoned a turkey in 1942 (he actually didn’t, turkeys aren’t even native to Europe).

Remorse and penance of one’s crimes is a typical requirement for a president to pardon the convicted of their offenses.

I covered myself in bird seed and peanut butter and wandered around in the woods for three days in order to get an interview with one of these flightless feather-brains to see if they were really remorseful. After pecking me, one turkey spoke with me saying, “Gibble gobble wibble….. (weird hissing noise) gobble gaddle.”

The turkey (sophomore- theater arts) continued, “Gobble gobble (disgusting throat thingy flaps violently) gibble gobble.” An interesting and even illuminating response but it does not dissuade the seriousness of turkey guilt.

It is important for the integrity of presidential pardons, the institution of democracy and the fabric of democracy itself to take this issue seriously.

The Pilgrims and Native Americans who traded sweet corn and small pox on that first Thanksgiving all those years ago at Plymouth would be horrified by Turkeygate.

If a turkey has been convicted by a jury of its peers in American courthouse, then it should face its punishment. I demand justice.