Long ago, the four nations lived in harmony. Then everything changed when some couple's gender reveal set a state on fire.

In a summer that was filled with endless binging of every show from “How I Met Your Mother” to “Down to Earth with Zac Efron,” which was an experience in and of itself, one show caught my attention — “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

The Nickelodeon show was put on Netflix during the summer and offered a nostalgic experience to many, including myself. As I rewatched, I started to think, then I fell asleep, but then I started to think some more.

Politics has been at the forefront of everyone’s mind this year as the presidential election is coming up quickly. There has been much controversy over who will win, how mail-in ballots will affect the election and countless other topics that my brain refuses to understand.

So, for people who feel the same way I do, I am offering a new system for electing the president of the United States.

In “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” there is a cycle of who will become the next Avatar, and the cycle goes through each of the four nations before repeating.

Therefore, I propose we elect the president at random from one of the four nations, which I have taken the liberty of dividing— the East Coast, the West Coast, Louisiana Purchase territory and lastly, Florida.

“Florida man… elected president!” would be a nice change of pace from one of those other headlines one can find when they search “Florida man,” such as, “Florida man charged with battery for giving girlfriend 'Wet Willy.'”

One lucky citizen will be chosen at random to be the leader of the free world. Think of the possibilities!

One day, your local deli worker could be asking you if you want turkey or ham, and the next day he could decide how much you pay in taxes.

We could have the first president named X Æ A-12 (fingers crossed!). If Aang showed us anything, it’s that even a child could save the world, so I say to heck with the rule that you have to be at least 35 years old.

Boogie on down because even Kevin Bacon could join in. He united a town through dancing once, so who’s to say he can’t unite a country the same way?

According to The Economist, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a 92% chance of winning the election and President Donald Trump has a 8% chance. If you aren’t a big fan of Biden or Trump, no need to worry. With this new system, they each have a wee 0.000000003046923% chance to become president.

For people concerned that this process isn’t selective enough, you actually have a higher chance of winning the Mega Millions lottery than being president.

Barring a miracle, we can also say goodbye to second terms. Eight years is just too long because people can change so much in that time, which can be very dangerous, unlike my system that has no danger at all.

This system would also keep people on their toes. For four years we could have a nine-year-old president and school will be outlawed, and in the next four years we could have a 95-year-old who reinstates schooling but requires every lesson start with, “When I was your age,” and all technology be referred to as “gizmos” and “whatchamacallits.”

As for the vice president, I say that the president-elect pulls 10 names from a hat and those 10 people race through a “Wipeout” style obstacle course with the winner being second in command for the next four years.

Politicians and celebrities becoming president is a thing of the past. We’ve been there and done that, but now anybody — and I mean anybody — can become president.

Now, that’s what I call “all men are created equal.”

So join me, James Langan, in voting 3rd party for “Appa” this election to show your support for this new system. With your help, we can ride that flying bison to a better America.

I am James Langan, and I approve this message.

