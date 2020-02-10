It’s a new year with new movies and new nominations — and the same lack of diversity at the Academy Awards.

The 92nd Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, premiered at 8 p.m. on Sunday. Of the lengthy list of nominees, only five nominees were black . Of the 20 acting nominees, only one black actress was nominated.

Although it’s upsetting, this is anything but new. In 2016, the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite went viral on Twitter as many were upset over the lack of black nominees.

After 2016, the number of black nominees increased in the following years. In 2020, however, this hashtag is as relevant as ever, as this year’s black nominations are the lowest they’ve been in three years.

The lack of diversity in the Academy Awards is much more than a coincidence. The lack of nominations reflects a racist ideology that is deeply rooted not only in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, but in Hollywood as a whole.

Hollywood’s power is and has always been vested in the hands of white men. This power dynamic can best be exemplified by this year’s nominations for best director, one of the most sought after and competitive categories. The list of nominees does not include black or female directors.

Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” is a shining example of how gender plays a role in nominations. The film is up for six Oscar nominations, including best picture, best actress and best adapted screenplay.

Yet, Gerwig was not among those competing in the race for best director.

One would think that if a film were nominated for best picture, the director of that picture would be nominated for best director.

It’s rare, however, that a woman be nominated for best director at all.

In the 92-year history of the Academy Awards, only five women have been nominated for best director.

Of those five, only one has ever taken home the golden statuette for the win.

Gerwig wasn’t the only director snubbed of a nomination. Many said Jordan Peele’s name should have been on the ballet for his horror film “Us,” which bent genres and had audiences screaming of terror and laughing just minutes apart.

Peele’s snub reflects the history of black directors in Hollywood — with only six ever being nominated in the category and zero winning.

Lupita Nyong’o starred in Peele’s “Us,” playing two characters with vastly different personalities. Her name not appearing on the list for best actress in a leading role also shocked many who watched the film.

The only black actor nominated for an Oscar is Cynthia Erivo, who played former slave Harriet Tubman in “Harriet.”

This nomination reflects a common theme in award show season — black actors playing roles relating to racial issues receive more nominations than black actors who don’t.

Hollywood spends a lot of time talking about what’s wrong in the world, but not enough time self-reflecting. It’s almost as if Hollywood believes it operates outside of the rest of society, taking no responsibility for the social injustices that occur in its own world.

I’m not saying that those nominated don’t deserve it. However, many black actors and directors’ accomplishments have been equally on par, if not better than, white actors and directors’ accomplishments that are constantly being celebrated.

The film industry has evolved to depict stories of all different kinds of people, so it’s time for the Academy to follow suit in what it celebrates.

The lack of diversity in Hollywood is a big problem — worthy of a big solution. The annual call-to-action we hear celebrities preach as they accept their awards is not enough to spark real change.

You have to wonder if they even want real change, since it’s this discriminatory system that they never fail to benefit from.