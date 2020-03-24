I come from the exotic and often loud place called Long Island, that long skinny piece of New York.

Thankfully, this past weekend the state of New York deemed liquor stores “essential business.” As a New Yorker, I couldn't agree more. (And look, even though I am a “bridge and tunnel,” I’m still a New Yorker.)

Though I usually oppose nearly everything New York politicians do, this is an absolute win.

Amidst this Coronavirus chaos there is now finally a light at the end of the funnel. Whoops, I meant tunnel.

Now, when you are sitting at home, bored out of your mind while self-distancing, you can at least do so with a little bit of lead in your pencil.

For example, let’s say you enjoy completing 1000 piece puzzles. You know what would make that more fun? Fireball shots.

Alright, maybe you are not a college student and for some reason you are still reading this article. Don’t worry, I’ve got an idea for you too: You’re going through your wedding album, and you pour yourself a smooth bourbon on the rocks.

Maybe your wife left you. That is okay too. Ex’s and breakups are a great excuse to turn to alcohol. As you rip pictures of your ex wife and burn your wedding tuxedo, make yourself a margarita to forget your heartbreak.

Maybe you are a fellow (21-year-old) kid like me. Next time you fire up your Xbox One or PlayStation 4, crack open a crisp and refreshing Natural Light. Ahh, just saying “Natty Light” brings me back to a happier, simpler time. Sticky fraternity house floors, free cheap beer and sports jerseys over sweatshirts.

Where was I?

Oh right, liquor stores are essential.

Alcohol is poison, but it is good poison. Yes, repeated use of alcohol can lead to cirrhosis of the liver, but let’s not dwell on the negative right now. Just crack open your drink of choice, get a little loose and for a few moments you just may forget we are in the middle of a historic pandemic.

*Writer’s note: Please drink responsibly