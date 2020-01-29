Even if you know absolutely nothing about European politics, the word “Brexit” at least registers in your brain.

In the United States it has been scattered on headlines, talked about by various news commentators on channels like CNN or Fox News, and has even been mentioned in Trump’s infamous tweets.

Before I left for London, I had a vague idea about what Brexit means. Now that I am in the United Kingdom, I have taken a large interest in educating myself about the situation. What I have learned is that it is way more complex than simply the UK leaving the European Union.

Luckily, one of my political science classes that I am taking is solely based on the relationship between the UK and the European Union, past and present. My professor is a UK and EU citizen, which has greatly aided by understanding of the whole situation.

As I have been doing research, I noticed how American journalists have been reporting and framing the entire situation is very different from how UK journalists have been reporting.

This is probably due to the fact that Brexit has a much larger importance to UK journalists than it does to American journalists, but still I ask, isn’t journalism in general supposed to be non-objective?

I have found, in a broad way, that UK journalists are focusing heavily on the negatives of Brexit and negatives for Boris Johnson, who is just as controversial as Trump is in the US.

One headline reads “Johnson suffers fresh Brexit defeat over child refugees right” and another “Brexit Party MEP mocked for asking ‘who will hold the EU accountable?’” Both of these headlines were published within the same week by The Independent.

From The New York Times, which is my preference for research and reading news, one headline reads “After Election Victory, Boris Johnson says ‘We are Going to Unite,’” and another, “Brexit is Going to Get Done. But on Whose Terms?’” Again, both of these were published within the same week, but a different week from The Independent articles.

All of these articles are important and valid, but the overall tone of headlines was strikingly noticeable to me as a non-British and non-European Union citizen.

Before I arrived, I was expecting there to be large protests and massive talk about the situation and from what I have experienced, I have not seen or heard much about the “bloody” mess.

I believe that there are not many protests because some of the more intense parts of Brexit are over, such as the resignation of Theresa May, even though the UK hasn’t formally left yet.

I was lucky enough to talk with a UK and EU citizen, for the time being, who was in her early 30s and had very insightful opinions. This was not a formal interview, but she expressed concern over the fact that she will eventually lose her privileges as an EU citizen.

EU citizens are able to live and work in any of the EU countries without needing a passport or visa and can stay there for however long they want. My professor compared it to how US citizens do not need a passport or special visa to move, live and work in different states.

The woman who I met had a boyfriend that currently lives and works in Paris. Because of her privileges as an EU citizen, she can easily travel to Paris with a simple train ticket whenever she wants — for now.

She told me that in the future, she realizes this will become a much more difficult experience, especially because she will lose her EU citizenship and become just a UK citizen.

The eventual extra processes for travel will make things more difficult and will be “not romantic,” as she said, and she is afraid it could add unnecessary stress to the relationship.

She also mentioned that she might lose her rights to free public healthcare that covers EU citizens in any of the EU countries, even if they are not a citizen in that country.

Her perspective helped me try to put myself in the shoes of a UK citizen and helped me understand how the uncertainty of how these things will play out is concerning.

As an American, I find our politics to be confusing, annoying and frustrating regarding the divide between Republicans and Democrats. I always thought that European politics were more at ease, less frustrating. I have learned that clearly I was wrong, especially with UK politics.

I was shocked to learn about the truly maddening upheaval of politics in this country since 2016. Everything from the amount of people who resigned from their high positions, to UK citizens voting to leave the EU winning by a slim margin, to the great divide between parties, was all news to me.

Having an objective point of view and learning what I have learned about Brexit has definitely helped me feel connected to UK culture in a way that learning to drive on the other side of the road and navigating the Tube hasn’t.