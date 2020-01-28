The aftermath of yesterday's tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others exemplified the sometimes ugliness of fast-spreading news in the media.

Around 12 p.m. ET yesterday TMZ broke news of a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California and reported that Kobe Bryant, amongst others, were killed. Rumors spread rapidly on the internet, as such is common after tragedies or in times of great confusion and despair.

Within minutes Twitter was malfunctioning and the social media world was thrown into an absolute frenzy. It seemed as if the world was standing still.

However, TMZ reported the deaths of Bryant, his daughter and the others on board before police could even contact the families of those who had died. TMZ has since been publicly admonished by members of Los Angeles law enforcement officials.

"It would be extremely disrespectful to understand that your loved one... perished and you learn about it from TMZ," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. He went on to call the reporting "wholly inappropriate."

And the situation is simply that. Inappropriate. We love to romanticize celebrities and make them seem to be bigger than life. Surely Kobe Bryant's impact went beyond basketball. His influence stretched across continents. He won an Oscar for his short film "Dear Basketball." But at the end of the day, Kobe was a father. A friend. And most of all, human.

It is wildly disrespectful and dehumanizing for TMZ to report on the deaths involved in this helicopter crash before the victims' families were even notified. Imagine the utter shock of Kobe's wife, Vanessa, if she had turned on the television to find out her husband and her daughter were dead. I could never possibly imagine finding out the death of a loved one through the news or through social media. I cannot even begin to fathom what she and the rest of her family are enduring right now.

While TMZ was off diminishing privacy and rewriting the rules of journalism, an ABC News reporter stated on-air that they believed all four of Bryant's children were on board. To top it all off, BBC erroneously showed a picture of LeBron James when referring to the death of Kobe Bryant.

Sadly this is not the first time news outlets have reported falsities in the wake of a tragedy. After the Boston Marathon bombings back in 2013, news outlets reported a suspect had been arrested. This was not true. Then it was reported that a Saudi national was in custody. This too was false.

Another example of inaccurate news after a major news event was the 2012 school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. Fox News reported that police had identified the shooter as Ryan Lanza. Great. Fox News beat everyone to the punch and they can sit back as bonafide news-breakers. Then CNN reported that Lanza was "not a stranger to the school."

In fact, both news outlets were wrong. The shooter was Ryan's brother Adam. And Ryan had no known ties to the school.

MSNBC told their viewers that the apartment of the shooter in New Jersey was being searched by police. That apartment actually belonged to Ryan Lanza – again, not the shooter. The network also stated Ryan Lanza walked into his mother's kindergarten class and opened fire. If you're keeping track at home, news networks were batting 0 for 4 that day.

I do not necessarily blame networks in wanting to be first to report a breaking story. It comes with the territory, and it is partially their jobs to try to break a story. But yesterday was a reminder of when news organizations mess up.

Despite the sometimes faulty reporting of the media, there’s no denying that the death of Kobe is tragic for all who’ve admired him.

Yesterday was an especially a hard day for Kobe fans around the world like myself. I grew up, like many, idolizing Kobe. I remember the first time I saw him on SportsCenter back when there were rumors of him being traded after Shaq left. But in typical Kobe fashion he stayed in LA and only got better.

When I played basketball growing up I, like many, would shout "Kobe!" I would also shout his Japanese beef-inspired name when I throw out a crumpled up piece of paper. I picked Kobe every time I played NBA Street 2. I used the Lakers team every time I played NBA 2K — no matter the year or how bad the team was. As long as Kobe was on the team, I knew there was a chance of me winning — the “Mamba Mentality.”

As I write this makeshift memoriam, I feel like I knew Kobe personally. All basketball fans feel like they know Kobe. We knew him through his rap videos, his championships and of course, through commercials with LeBron. And fittingly, Kobe and Gianna just sat courtside to watch LeBron break Kobe's scoring record in the Staples Center.

Social media yesterday was far too sad. It felt like a piece of me and basketball fans everywhere had died. Kobe was meant to be around the game for years to come. Gianna was going to tear up to WNBA. Sure, everybody has their imperfections. But Kobe turned his life around and became a family man. Everywhere he went you would see his daughters with him. In fact, Kobe revealed in a podcast with Alex Rodriguez that he started using a helicopter so he could avoid traffic and still see his daughters' school plays and practices. Kobe and Gianna you will be truly missed.

“The time you won your town the race

We chaired you through the market-place;

Man and boy stood cheering by,

And home we brought you shoulder-high.

Today, the road all runners come,

Shoulder-high we bring you home,

And set you at your threshold down,

Townsman of a stiller town.”

- “An Athlete Dying Young,” A.E. Housman