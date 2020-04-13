The world is currently (and understandably) focused on the “now” of the coronavirus – the numbers of cases, deaths, job losses and global statistics has the attention of the world at the present.

Up next will be the immediate future of what will be a recovery period: the state of politics, the economy and the healthcare system. The repercussions of this thing will scar virtually every part of our society, but I’m optimistic: maybe we are headed into a new world rather than an old, poorly-bandaged one.

As an art student, unlike many, I have been doing a lot of thinking about the future of the art world. I know what some of you may be thinking, because I have heard it again and again throughout the years from people when I have told them what I study: “You’re never going to get a job,” “It is your own fault for choosing this as a major,” and “Why?”

These are all valid responses, but based on what activities are now occupying the time of many people in quarantine – movies, music, drawing, knitting etc. – it seems as though this is a time where art is occupying more lives than ever.

So what is the future of art, and how will the coronavirus help shape it?

First, thinking about the public art experience, we have seen musicians go online, playing their music on Instagram live and having virtual concerts to still benefit the public. Museums are doing the same thing, with virtual tours and content available. The metropolitan opera is streaming archived content for free, and MoMA’s website has movies, magazines, and tutorials available to the public. Penn State’s own professor and graduate, Brian Alfred, has started a podcast titled “Brave New World” about how creative people are adjusting to quarantine life.

It is hard to say how this will impact how we view art; currently these sources are not making money from these avenues, putting their impact first and profit second. It may be that this trend of online accessibility will persist after the coronavirus has ended, with new and improved access to the non-virtual world.

To be completely honest, I have no idea what these mostly private people and institutions will choose to do with their time and money going forward. I can hope that online art education will continue to be made public, and I definitely think virtual accessibility will increase and improve – but like most things, this future remains in the dark.

The future of what art may physically look like is similarly up in the air – I am certainly not an expert (in any field), nor do I have any means to change the art world (currently). But predictions are fun!

If we consider all forms of art to be art – fashion, music, movies, paintings, performance, etc. – then we have a lot of predictions and generalizations to make. The world is no stranger to devastation, and as a society we’ve seen art adjust.

My opinion is that minimalism is going to come back on the scene hot with ways of seeing it more virtually than ever. Movies and music will have a more positive flair than in times past.

After all, why would anyone want to see anything cluttered or negative after months of worrying inside?