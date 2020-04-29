This column is dedicated to Mark Philip Sneff, 1960-2019, Mary Jane Sneff, 1936-2019, and Marjorie Ann Twiford, 1925-2011.

I honestly never thought I would wind up here.

I never thought that one day, I would be in the position I currently am, writing this column, at this paper, with everything that has happened to me.

I’m a bit of a unique case, I guess you could say. Yes, I’m a senior, but I have actually only been writing for the Collegian for just a year, due to a flurry of reasons that we’ll get into.

Despite how comparatively little time I've spent working for this paper and attending this school, both of these things have left a profound impact on me.

At the end of my journey — Penn State, education in general, Collegian, all kinds of journeys — it is an insane feeling to turn around and acknowledge how far I’ve come and what I’ve been able to do these four years.

At the end of my journey, I am a completely different Michael Sneff than the one who entered this esteemed university, having been through both great and really, really bad times.

The last four years have changed my life in ways I could have never imagined.

After breaking countless news updates and writing numerous features, from investigative digs, to profiles to just some regular wholesome content, with nearly 200 stories in total to my name, how did I get here — at the end?

I have found that I have now completely and hopelessly fallen in love with the medium of storytelling, sharing important, meaningful and truthful stories to make a serious impact on my local community and world at-large.

However, I am graduating from this place somehow feeling a little bit empty, a little less full. I have lost many special and integral people in my life, taking a piece of me that I just have to accept I’ll never get back.

Making the ones I’ve lost and the ones who believed in me proud, even in their absence, has made me more hungry than ever to continue their legacy and cherish the life I myself still have left to lead.

From just about the first memory I’ve ever had, everything I knew was Penn State.

All of my clothes were blue and white, every fall Saturday was dedicated to watching the Nittany Lions duke it out on the gridiron and everytime I had an inkling of picking up any kind of instrument — whether Fisher-Price or real — my family immediately pivoted to: “future Blue Band member!”

Penn State definitely carries a lot of family legacies with its over 150-year history, and my family is no different. It all (allegedly) stems back from my Uncle Redd, class of 1920, who — as I was told — used to drive his Model-T *backwards* up the mountain, because, to quote my father, “the reverse gear was stronger.”

From there, I had grandparents who straight up lived in a trailer on campus before it was as built up as it is today. They, along with other Penn Stater grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and my own two parents, Mark and Sally Sneff, are the ones who really taught me to love this university.

It’s a “family affair,” to say the least. It was my destiny to go to Penn State myself, especially after none of my cousins or siblings did, so it was more or less all on me (though we won’t hold it against them).

I eventually got that chance, being accepted to Penn State in December of 2015.

Kind of.

I was actually accepted to Penn State Berks to partake in the 2+2 program, where I would move up to University Park my junior year.

When it finally came time to venture to Happy Valley, I knew exactly where I was meant to go.

The second I expressed a hint of wanting to become a journalist, my parents immediately instilled a dream in me that lingered still, technically, to this day: that I should work for the “famous” Daily Collegian when I got up there.

“It’s the best college newspaper in the country. It’s recognized and respected on a national scale,” my parents said. My dad, specifically, said that he read the paper every day and was always so impressed by the dedication and quality of reporting that was being done by his very peers.

At the start of my junior year, I went to the James Building (RIP) to try out for news staff the second tryouts opened up. I thought I did well, but I guess the universe had other plans.

That’s right — my first semester at University Park, I was rejected from the Collegian. Or at the very least, I never got an email.

This broke me.

I didn’t know what to do. Working for the Collegian had been a dream of mine and my parents for years.

My biggest fear and worry in life is disappointing those who believe in me. It’s why I feel like my work ethic is miles above where most people expect theirs to be. I am obsessed with not letting anyone down.

So, for the Collegian — an institution I had held in such high regard — to tell me “no,” made me feel like I was letting everyone down, including my parents.

In desperation, I actually even tried out and got interviewed for another student media publication on campus, and they also rejected me.

Picture this now: a 20-year-old main campus newbie journalism major who has been rejected from the two biggest student media outlets on campus.

I didn’t even know if I wanted to continue doing journalism. What was the point if I seemingly wasn’t good enough?

This anxiety of living up to being “good enough” is something I struggle with every day. I want to be the best not because of the glory and recognition it will get me, but because I’m telling myself that it is the only option.

I wanted to make everyone in my life who has supported me proud. My “family affair” weighed heavy on me as I grappled with this.

Through this, despite everything I was telling myself, my family — especially my parents — reminded me that they were proud of me and pushed me to keep going.

My dad, Mark, was my biggest hero growing up. When I was little, I wanted to be just like him, and I eventually found my wish was coming true, as I adopted his mannerisms and personality traits without realizing it.

When I got older, people started to tell me I’m “just like my dad,” to which my attitude-city teenage self would scoff and roll his eyes.

“I’m not like my dad, I’m my *own* person!” I would say. OK dude, sure.

He worked in the human resources field for the majority of his life, so he was the most experienced “people person” I ever knew and bestowed a lot of wisdom upon me when I decided to pick myself up and keep going.

I eventually got an internship at the local paper in town and was hitting my stride. I wasn’t at the Collegian, like I knew where my parents wanted me to be, but I was doing great things and everything in my life was going great.

I knew my dad was proud of me and what I was doing. We would talk in our family group chat about stories I was doing and my everyday life as a Penn State student.

I used to text him silly things about campus, like how Willard was probably still as drafty and gross as when he went there and other small things I knew he would appreciate. Me being a student at Penn State was all my dad ever wanted.

Until everything changed.

In March 2019, halfway through my spring semester, my dad died suddenly at the age of 58.

My hero, my role model, my biggest supporter and my inspiration for everything I did, was gone.

Just like that.

Losing a parent, especially at 20-years-old, is sorrow, grief and pain unlike anything I have ever experienced. It impacts you in profound and devastating ways and puts an entirely new perspective on life.

Everyone has experienced loss in some form or another. I myself was not immune to it either. Before he passed, I also had no remaining living grandparents, with my father’s mother, another huge supporter of mine, passing in January.

Previously experiencing something still does not make anything easier to deal with.

In October of 2018, he and my mom came to visit me at Penn State. I took a picture of him outside of his favorite bar when he was a student here: Zeno’s.

He told me that he’d take me there for a drink when I turned 21. I never got the chance to have a drink with my dad.

When I eventually did hit that birthday, I made sure that my first drink was at Zeno’s. For my dad.

My dad’s favorite Penn State-related line to say any time he visited was, “If God’s not a Penn State fan, why is the sky blue and white?”

I loved Penn State because he loved Penn State. I was able to do the things I did because I knew he had my back. Having that support stripped away was crushing.

I was able to finish out that semester and my internship at the other paper despite what had happened, and by next fall, I convinced myself to go back to the Collegian for round two.

“Do it for dad,” I told myself.

This time, it went considerably better, and I was officially offered a position on news staff. I made it. I was writing for The Daily Collegian after all these years, hopefully making my dad proud.

Working for the Collegian was everything I’d ever hoped it would be. When I finally had my first story published, I kept refreshing the page just to make sure I wasn’t dreaming. There it was: my name in the byline of a Daily Collegian article.

I was exactly where my dad wanted me to be.

He always emphasized the importance of truth when it comes to journalism and storytelling and to the importance of telling the stories that really matter.

At his funeral, I had so many people come up to me and my family and tell me about how much of an impact my dad left on them.

At the end of my life, whenever that may come, I want to know that I’ve made an impact on people the same way my dad did. I know I may be a bit young to be thinking about these things, but I’ve learned that life can be fragile and easily taken away.

The staff at the Collegian have also inspired and influenced me to become the journalist I know my dad wanted me to be, and I had the opportunity to tell some amazing stories in just my one relatively short year.

A special shoutout has to go to the downtown Taco Bell — I was subjected to covering its closing, sprinting across campus to catch the purple bell sign being removed.

The subsequent vigil and my coverage for the Collegian is the gift that keeps on giving, as my work was cited nationally as the story went viral, and I was even interviewed for a book because of it.

While the food at THON might have given me food poisoning, and sitting in the BJC for over 30 hours made me go absolutely batty, it was still an unforgettable experience to cover.

The opportunity to write so many fascinating and in-depth stories about Penn State and State College could only be possible through the Collegian, and to that, it has my undying gratitude.

To all the sources I have had the immense pleasure of speaking to throughout our community, thank you for helping me tell the important, meaningful stories that I hope truly made a difference in our community.

To the State College Borough Council, thank you for always somehow keeping things interesting.

Finally: to my editors, Maddie Aiken, Lauren Fox, Chelsea Kun and Erin Hogge, thank you all for putting up with my never-ending texts and questions, sometimes quite literally in the middle of the night.

Maddie, in particular, is the best editor I have ever had, always pushing me to be a better reporter than I was yesterday and always appreciating my work. I know she will do incredible things as head-honcho EIC next year.

To Elena Rose, Dave Eckert and Tyler King, you guys are the rock that keeps the Collegian steady. With your leadership, the Collegian still stands alone as the best outlet for Penn State student media, just like my dad told me it was.

To Elena specifically, thank you for putting me at ease during my second tryout with a simple hello and a smile. It meant more than you would ever know. I am so proud to have worked under your leadership.

A big final Collegian shoutout has to go out to the rest of the news staff as well. I was honored and privileged to work with a group of so many talented reporters, and I am excited to see where you all go from here.

A final thank you goes to my family. My mom, Sally, and my sister Emily have been rocks for me during this transitional period in my life, and I can’t thank them enough for continuing to support me even while they’re going through my dad’s passing, too.

My dad’s advice and wisdom still resonates with me to this day and have made my love for Penn State and passion for storytelling so much more powerful.

It is still hard. Incredibly hard. I see my dad everywhere at this university, from the crowds of the White Out game to just walking around the beautiful campus in the springtime.

This is a comforting thought for me, though. I have an even deeper appreciation for this beautiful university and the campus it lies on because I know my dad walked the same sidewalks and had classes in the same buildings. It’s a simple thing, really.

I could go on and on about why I love Penn State, but I love it more today even as I leave because it is the ultimate reminder of my dad.

I am exactly where he wanted me to be, and I am doing the things he wanted me to do. Although he is not here to see me physically, I hope he and everyone else I have lost are looking down on me with pride.

Why did I go crazy and write 200 stories in just a year? That came from my dad. He told me to raise my hand for everything. Do everything you can to put yourself and the people you work for in a better position. I feel like that mindset has put me in a great spot for my future career.

Every time I see my name in the Collegian, I know that I did it all for my dad.

There are so many more stories at Penn State that I wish I had the chance to tell. For now, though, while my body may wander, my heart will always remain in Happy Valley and with the Collegian.

It’s what Dad would have wanted for me, too.