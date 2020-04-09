The 1000-bed Naval hospital ship, the USNS Comfort, is docked at Pier 90 in Manhattan with the New York City skyline in the background amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

And my brother is on board.

The Comfort was based in Norfolk, Virginia near where my brother, Ryan, was stationed in Portsmouth. He volunteered to help aboard before the ship was treating patients with the coronavirus. A Navy corpsman, he will now be working directly with infected patients.

Like my brother, my mom also worked on the Comfort as a Navy Corpsman. For six months from 1990-91, she treated patients for different reasons during Desert Storm. She was amazed to see her ship pull into the NYC harbor last week, and my family and I are proud to see my brother taking part in its efforts.

The Comfort was intended to treat only non-coronavirus patients since New York hospitals are overrun by the virus, but now it will likely treat coronavirus patients only. In the rush to fill beds, several coronavirus patients were mistakenly allowed onto the ship before they were confirmed to be positive with the virus. At least one crew member has since tested positive. With coronavirus patients now on board, the ship cannot contain the virus between its wards and must dedicate its resources to treating the virus.

While the Comfort is on the East Coast, its sister ship, the USNS Mercy, is on the West at Los Angeles. It is unheard of for these massive hospital ships to be docked in major U.S. cities to treat civilians. The last time the Comfort was in NYC was during the aftermath of the tragedies of Sept. 11, 2001.

Their enlistment makes the urgency and expanse of the coronavirus seem that much more real, more tangible.

With the U.S. being the leading country in confirmed coronavirus cases, it was inevitable that

coronavirus patients would be treated on the Navy ships — despite initial intentions.

It is dire that the Navy recognizes its sailors will come in contact with the coronavirus and acts accordingly. The ships’ crews are in need of adequate personal protective equipment, just as traditional hospitals’ doctors are.

This may come across as an obvious conclusion, but the firing of the USS Theodore Roosevelt’s commanding officer evidences that the Navy needs prompting to respond correctly.

Captain Brett Crozier was dismissed after disseminating a memo warning of the consequences if the Navy neglected to address the coronavirus outbreak on the Roosevelt.

“Sailors do not need to die,” Cozier wrote in the memo.

Cozier himself tested positive, as well as over 200 sailors on the Roosevelt as of Tuesday. He was sent off with applause and cheers from his shipmates when he disembarked because they knew he had risked his career for their safety. However, Navy Secretary Thomas Modley said he was “too naive or too stupid to be a commanding officer of [the Roosevelt].”

Modley resigned the day after his comment.

Crozier and his shipmates understood that PR should be the Navy’s last concern with the outbreak.The Navy has at least realized the need for the Comfort to treat coronavirus patients, but it still needs to address the virus properly and take precautions for its sailors.