I can’t lie to you — I love to eat.

But during my first semester at Penn State, I robbed myself of State College’s best restaurants.

If you are someone like me — and you come from a town filled with amazing local restaurants — nothing will ever compare to your hometown. That’s why people argue about what is the best pizza and Sheetz versus Wawa.

Perhaps you are avoiding a visit to some of State College’s best local restaurants because of your loyalty to your hometown. If you’re limiting yourself like I did, I compiled a list of local places to visit before you leave for Thanksgiving break.

The Greek

The Greek is a personal favorite of mine this year. I’d like to say it’s a hidden gem here in State College — but tons of people love it. So, hidden or not, I’m putting you onto it.

The Greek is located at 102 Clinton Ave. It is open from 4:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. every day, but it is closed on Sundays.

The Greek is good for vegetarians and vegans as well as meat lovers.

My personal recommendation here are the kolokithokeftedes with any of the amazing dipping sauces. Kolokithokeftedes are traditional Greek zucchini meatballs. You won’t regret trying this one.

Sower's Harvest Cafe

Sower’s is the discovery of the month for me. The drinks are amazing no matter what you get, but I am partial to the cold chai tea and the banana and peanut butter smoothie.

Sower’s is located at 421 E. Beaver Ave. It is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Not only is Sower’s a small cafe that satisfies the main character energy you’ve been longing for, it is owned and operated by the nicest people. They gave me a free pretzel last week — just because they had extras while they were closing.

RELATED

Roots Natural Kitchen

Roots does have three locations on the East Coast, but I’d still consider that a local level of expansion. So, it’s getting included on this list, because it’s a fan favorite.

Roots is located at 270 E. Beaver Ave. It is open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Roots is a great option for healthy bowls that have salad mixes, rice, chicken or vegetables. They have options that are already on the menu or you can customize your bowl.

The bowls are also huge, so it’s basically lunch or dinner for two days if you’re like me and cannot finish the bowl if your life depended on it.

Snap Custom Pizza

Snap was my first introduction to State College food. Again, they do have a few other locations, but since I first got a taste of Snap in State College, I’m considering it a local restaurant.

Snap is located at 270 E. Beaver Ave. It is open every day from 11 a.m to 8 p.m.

Snap serves personal pizzas that can also be customized — State College tailor-made and dietary restriction considerations for the win.

The restaurant has cauliflower crusts for our gluten-free friends, tons of oils, sauces and cheeses. It is such a consumer friendly restaurant.

Yallah Taco

Yallah Taco is an honorable mention that is extremely popular among students.

Yallah Taco has three locations at 217 McAllister Alley, 404 E. Calder Way and 310 E. College Ave. The hours of all three locations vary.

I was getting Starbucks on Sunday morning this week and heard multiple people saying Yallah is often their Sunday brunch craving.

Yallah’s tacos are a great representation of street food here in State College. Plus, they’re open past midnight most days to satisfy your late night cravings.

The Yallah sauce also deserves a huge shoutout.

RELATED

+3 How the Penn State Berkey Creamery has adapted amid the pandemic In its 155th year, the Penn State Berkey Creamery has grown from its original operation in a…