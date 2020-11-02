Let me paint you a picture — it’s March 12, 2020, and you have unfortunately slipped into a coma. Why March 12? Well, that day precedes the day the world shut down.

Before March 13, Corona was still just a beer, Rudy Gobert was touching microphones and my days didn’t begin with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo scaring the living daylight out of me.

The ideal day to wake up from your coma would be the day everything returns to “normal,” if we ever get there. Some may think, “Oh, I would hate that because so much has happened.”

What has happened? You’ve done the same thing everyday for nine months: woke up, counted the hairs on your arm and went to bed. Just me? Yeah, right.

Say you were to wake up from a coma now, though. What would that experience be like?

First off, you’d probably get the coronavirus, because let’s face it — you’re already in a hospital, and I don’t think anyone would consider that “a happening spot” at the moment. So, that stinks.

After your two-week quarantine, though, you’d probably have a lot to catch up on.

If you want to avoid those two weeks of quarantine, just inject some disinfectant into yourself.

Your investments: might not want to check those for a while. The presidential race: old guy versus older guy, that’s really all you need to know about that. (Reminder to vote.)

Going to Walmart — don’t forget your mask!

Finally, I cannot stress this enough, do not look at celebrity obituaries from this year (you’ll thank me later.)

If you want a new series to get into, Tiger King is totally not overrated and people definitely still care about it! The star of the show is now on Dancing with the Stars, but did you really watch Dancing with the Stars before your coma? So why start now?

You also have an advantage in life because you’ve missed everything — stay with me here. Everyone else is worn out, like borderline zombies. But you, well you just had the best and longest sleep of your life. You don’t have cabin fever or quarantine qualms or whatever they’re calling it today. You are actually sane — congrats!

You got to miss out on all those days where you’d look at your snap memories from a year ago and think, “I was at a party that day and now I’ve spent the last three hours discovering that my room needs a second coat of paint.”

All in all, you’re better off than most of us, but now you’re in it with us. This isn’t over and it’s time for you to feel all the feelings and think of how sad you are that you can’t do anything. Welcome to “The Bad Place” — a.k.a 2020.