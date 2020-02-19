Three things in life are inevitable: death, taxes and your Instagram feed being bombarded with posts of everyone who is studying abroad.

When I see other students’ photos abroad, it usually consists of four things: Flawless lighting, a nonchalant pose, trendy Doc Martens, and the Eiffel Tower in the background –– all elements to make for an amazing picture, or even better, an amazing picture to post on Instagram.

It makes complete sense to want to post these pictures online, as taking photos abroad is a great way to capture the memories, and wanting to share them with your followers is second nature at this point for Millennials and Gen Z.

I do not want to be a hypocrite, as I am no exception to this rule. Thus far during my time abroad, I have taken hundreds of photos and have posted a few online, all with witty captions and high hopes for likes.

I had a realization the other day about my relationship with social media, Instagram to be exact. Everyone has a different relationship with the app — some people handle it with no problem, and others, like me, feel as if it is a clingy ex-boyfriend/girlfriend who will never leave you alone.

As I was scrolling through my feed, I became increasingly upset and anxious as I saw everyone else’s photos and compared their photos and stories to mine. I kept thinking, why are their photos better than mine? Are they having a better experience than me?

I ended up rethinking every move that I have made while abroad, thinking how maybe my experience is not enough, and maybe I have not done enough “cool” or “picture-worthy” things.

Then it hit me: this is irrational and completely hazardous for my mental health.

No one is any better or less of a person because of how their Instagram page appears to others. Instagram should not be taken too seriously if it is for personal (not professional) use.

I understand that having fun with social media and not taking it too seriously is way harder said than done, but it is something I think everyone should try to remind themselves of more.

When looking at others’ posts, I was comparing myself to people who I had only met once or twice before. I knew nothing about them, and they have no effect on my life.

For all I know, that person could have taken their model-like photo in front of the Eiffel Tower and then spent the rest of their time in Paris looking at their phone and missing out on truly learning about one of the prettiest cities in the world.

Or, on the other hand, maybe that person actually did take in the Parisian culture and truly had the best time of their life drinking wine and trying to practice their French.

That is the scary thing about Instagram — you have no idea what actually happened on that person's trip or the events leading up to or after the photo was taken.

Even since the first photo was ever taken, this is the nature of photography. They say a picture speaks a thousand words, perhaps because sometimes there is no context to a photo, and the curious part of our mind pops up and tries to fill in the gaps to the thoughts or questions we have about the photo.

After all of this thought, unfortunately, part of me really believes that I post online to validate my time abroad. It is hard for me to not think this way, but sometimes I think if I am able to post x amount of photos, that means that I did it right and I was successful abroad.

Last weekend I visited London’s Notting Hill neighborhood, and the whole neighborhood looks straight out of a movie (yes Notting Hill is one of my favorite movies ever). It really is one of the prettiest places I have ever been.

For a decent time while I was shopping at the famous Portobello Market, I was concerned about getting a picture to post on Instagram. I was looking at all of the streets and attempting to figure out which one would make for the best Instagram photo.

I ended up getting a photo I wanted and was excited to post it to Instagram. I thought, this seems dumb, getting so excited to post a photo to Instagram. I mean, why am I so excited?

Was I excited because I truly liked the photo and was excited for others to see? Or was I excited to prove to people that I am visiting fascinating places and “living it up” in England?

The latter of the questions is problematic. Validating yourself through an online website will always leave you feeling unsatisfied. No amount of quality Instagram photos can truly prove who you are.

The real catch-22 to all of this is the fact that Instagram, and social media in general, is not going away any time soon. You can either keep up with the times and stay connected through social media, block it out completely or do your best to find a balance.

Personally, I am currently trying to find a happy medium where I do not need to check Instagram several times a day, having fun with it instead of taking it too seriously.

I do believe that some people put the effort into their Instagram presence, physically and mentally, like it is their full time job. But the reality is, for many people, it isn’t

The amount of energy I have drained myself of while worrying about Instagram and not being “cool” enough honestly makes me sick to think about.

I think this is the real lesson to learn — to just have fun with it. This is hard to learn, but I have hope that it’s not impossible.