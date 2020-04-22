The only time I wear my heart on my sleeve is for music.

As the late Tom Petty said, “Music is probably the one real magic I have encountered in my life. There's not some trick involved with it. It's pure and it's real. It moves, it heals, it communicates and does all these incredible things.”

What a relevant quote, always, but especially during this pandemic.

With all of the sadness, uncertainties and overall craziness of the world that we are all currently experiencing, music is one of the only things that is keeping me sane and helping me heal.

I have a tradition where I make a playlist for each semester I finish. I use songs that my friends showed me or any song I liked during the semester.

I always love going through each playlist; it always takes me back. Whether it be to a happy time or to a sad time, it doesn’t matter.

I find it almost spooky how much music always reminds me of a place, a feeling, a time, a person, a night, a party or even a class.

Right now, music acts like my best friend.

I always feel 10 times better after I blare music in my car and sing along.

I often listen on my way to work or when I have free time. I have been driving around aimlessly (oops) doing this to make myself feel better.

This may seem like a waste of gasoline, but it keeps me mentally sane.

At first I thought this was something that felt silly. I thought, why do I feel so much better just being able to listen to music? What is it about music that allows me to just let go?

The second question is the answer to the first. Music, for me, allows me to let go and focus on something other than my day or the crazy world.

I can get lost in the lyrics, the rhythm or the voices and just feel better overall.

Music is the perfect way to connect the dots. I connect my emotions to my brain to my body, and it all just clicks. How lucky are we that we have artists who are more talented than us and can put the words and emotions we are feeling all to a sound?

I listened to an interview with Harry Styles recently with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and he talked about how writing music allows him to move on.

He said something along the lines of that he feels all the emotions, writes the song and then moves on. That is what music enables us to do.

Staying on the topic of Harry Styles, his song “Falling” from his latest album “Fine Line,” is one of my favorite songs. In this song, he was able to put into words exactly how I feel at this time in my life.

“What if I’m someone I don’t want around.”

This lyric forever will be stuck in my head because for me, it is such a struggle to like who I am consistently. I have a lot of moments of doubt when I am not sure if I am who I truly want to be.

I think this is common for a lot of people. It is hard to really like who you are all of the time, and this lyric stings on a whole new level.

This lyric to me is representative of the magic of music. It forces us to look inside ourselves and to feel things on a level that is not possible without music. It takes our emotions to a whole new level. It deepens the human experience.

It is something I have thought of before, but never really realized.

This is how music is so powerful. It overcomes boundaries and defines generations.

Music reminds me of times when things were better and happier — it helps me remember that those times will come again. It might not be tomorrow or the next week or month, but it does come.

You will feel the sunshine again.