With the NCAA announcing the No. 0 is now legal for players to wear, the Nittany Lions have decided to turn it into an annual tradition by rewarding a player who exemplifies a number of skills.

The coaches decided to reward the number to a special teamer who “is a tough, dependable, disciplined, physical leader and [that] inspires teammates with his accountability and production.”

The decision on who would don the No. 0 was announced on social media on Saturday, with Jonathan Sutherland becoming the first player in program history to be a part of the tradition.

Sutherland is now in his second year of captainship, an honor that has not often been given in the history of the program.

He is a special teams playmaker, with the ability to provide crucial depth on the backend for Brent Pry’s defense at the same time.

But what makes Sutherland the perfect candidate for this new tradition is the way he handles himself around the program and the Penn State community.

The redshirt junior safety is very respected by his fellow players and coaches — and for good reason.

Aside from being a hard worker and a dependable player to turn to on the field, Sutherland is a born leader who has a positive outlook on life that brings out the best of those around him.

The second-year captain made a difference last year with his response to a hateful, racist letter he received criticizing his dreadlocks and appearance on the field.

Rather than starting a social media fire or getting himself in trouble, he acknowledged the letter’s ignorant words and stated that they were wrong.

Then, he allowed his team and the community to use it as a rallying call around social reforms.

The letter and the Nittany Lion response allowed Penn State’s players and coaches to remind their fans to take a look at what we think is right as a society, and what is acceptable to say to other human beings, regardless if they are athletes or not.

This response was heard not just across the Penn State community, but across the nation, and turned out to raise important awareness to an issue that needed some attention brought to it.

So while Sutherland represents “a tough, dependable, disciplined, physical leader, who inspires teammates with his accountability and production,” he also offers the same characteristic qualities with the time he spends away from Beaver Stadium.

Working tirelessly on his game and equally as hard to make an impact on the Penn State community, Sutherland will represent the number with pride this year as he continues to strive to be a difference-maker in the future.