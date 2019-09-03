Disney + Pixar + Marvel + Star Wars + National Geographic – while this is relatively simple math, it equates to billions of dollars and a significant portion of today’s Hollywood content.

The weekend of August 25, The Walt Disney Company was busy promoting various new shows and movies coming to its new Disney+ streaming service. At its annual D23 Expo in Anaheim, California – D for Disney and 23 for 1923, the year in which Walt Disney founded the company – fans and producers assembled to reveal plans for the near future.

Everything from a new “Star Wars: Episode IX” trailer, multiple Star Wars shows including an Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff starring Ewan McGregor, and several new Marvel Studios projects including “Black Panther II” – due out in May 2022 – were announced at the convention.

The platform, which will include both past and new content from all the aforementioned Disney-owned brands, is set to debut on November 12. Viewers can choose from several subscriptions – a $6.99 monthly fee, a $69.99 annual fee, and an additional Hulu/ESPN add-on bundle for $12.99 monthly.

Overall, Disney+ is a relatively affordable streaming service, especially considering Netflix’s recent monthly price surge from $10.99 to $12.99 for all of its subscribers.

Disney clearly knows that it is an inherently bankable entity, and thus it is exploiting its popularity by making itself available to the masses. Disney’s reign began long before the creation of Disney+. Indeed, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Star Wars continue to satisfy hordes of fans as they produce box office juggernauts almost on a yearly basis.

From an audience standpoint, the at-your-fingertips availability of all Disney content in a single application possesses almost unlimited upside.

However, as a creator, I am concerned with the ramifications that the new service will impose on the movie industry.

To me, the MCU was all there was for the last decade. Thus, Disney has shaped my childhood, and I highly suspect this is the case for millions.

Yet now that I have fully digested “Avengers: Endgame” and the end of the MCU’s Phase Three, I have transitioned from a passive viewer to an active creator.

Indeed, this summer I worked on a travel baseball docuseries titled “The Ballance of Baseball” [sic], for which my producers hired me as their director and editor. I released our first trailer on July 4, and we have gained about 4,000 views so far on YouTube – not quite the farfetched one million to which we aspired, but still not bad.

While working on this series, my producers routinely kept me up to date – and still do – about the companies they were approaching and the connections they planned to utilize upon selling the series. What truly surprised me throughout the entire process was the parent company that presided over each name I heard from my bosses.

Disney was always there, lurking in the shadows and yet serving as a beacon of light. As for any aspiring filmmaker, the mere possibility of having my work mentioned in the same sentence as Disney or any of its related brands makes my mouth water.

However, its monopoly on the entertainment industry is fairly menacing. How, one might wonder, can a young filmmaker hope to compete with the ranks of Luke Skywalker or Nick Fury vis-à-vis the viewer? It just isn’t possible because these brands are incredibly well-known entities.

Disney has long been the source of dreams, and it cleverly continues to associate itself with that ideal to this day. One must only venture up to YouTube and watch the epic Disney+ trailer – currently at just under 2.4 million views – to notice Mary Poppins, Kermit the Frog, and numerous Disney princesses seamlessly intertwined with Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Thor, and Kylo Ren, among others.

Disney smartly exploits its successful past to fuel its future, which is crucial to its image. One of my journalism professors once said that branding equals image plus reputation. In regards to this mathematical operation, I must say Disney is very apt.

However, from a creator’s standpoint, I am a bit worried that independent content, notably at the movie theater, will fade into the background due to the united superpower of all these renowned characters. For instance, the Disney+ trailer briefly cuts to a clip of National Geographic’s “Free Solo,” which won Best Documentary at the 2019 Academy Awards.

Original content of this genre doesn’t often receive much attention, but I believe that Hollywood should be more than just sequels and prequels. However, admittedly, I will be keen on watching the new episodes and films in my beloved sagas.

Ultimately, Disney+ will certainly be a success because The Walt Disney Company has built up its reputation ever since its founding in 1923. However, for aspiring filmmakers, its stranglehold on Hollywood can be intimidating.

Thus, if Disney+ stays true to its name and keeps adding viewers without subtracting too many from other studios and streaming services, Hollywood will be all the healthier.

It’s alright to have a superpower in the industry – just as long as the viewer still decides what works.