When asked about their political interests or why they want to see improvements in the world, people often say they care about future generations. Why combat climate change? So our children have clean air. Why gun control? So our children feel safe at school.

Why then, if we care about future generations, do we discredit the very children that comprise them? Young activists have been making political headway, but they are often met with discouragement rather than enthusiasm.

Greta Thunberg, for example, has been dealt harsh criticism. Thunberg is a 16-year-old Swedish girl who has garnered worldwide recognition for being an environmental activist. She notably organized a school climate strike in front of Sweden’s Parliament, and she confronted world leaders at the United Nations Climate Action Summit. She was a popular choice when she was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, which was instead awarded to the Ethiopian prime minister.

Her abrasive words to the U.N. caught people’s attention.

“This is all wrong. I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you!” she said.

While there is support for the outspoken teenager, there is also hostility toward her. Fox News apologized after a guest referred to Thunberg as “a mentally ill Swedish child who is being exploited by her parents.” The guest was immediately called shameful, but the damage was already done. The statement made a gross misunderstanding of autism spectrum disorder, which Thunberg is affected by, and it outrageously implied that someone under 18 cannot have a mind of their own.

Additionally, a high school chemistry teacher from Iowa made a threatening Facebook comment that he would not attend a rally where Thunberg would be present because he did not “have [his] sniper rifle.” The teacher was put on administrative leave and resigned soon after.

The comment, though abhorrent, is not unusual. The YouTube video of Thunberg’s scolding speech to the U.N. has more dislikes than likes and has many comments under it that mock the activist and use her age to discredit her. Some criticism is tolerable, such as when it is directed at the actual content or means of her message, but a lot of it is ad hominem attacks.

On the other hand, there are people in defense of Thunberg and young activists. Thunberg did not win the Nobel Peace Prize, but her nomination at only 16 years old is groundbreaking. Fox acknowledged its guest’s remark and swiftly apologized for it, and the teacher who made a threatening comment was held accountable as well.

We should be empowering our youth, not wagging a finger at them and telling them they’re too young to know anything. They are the future generation that we claim to care so much about, therefore they deserve the endorsement they are promised.

We tell kids to reach for the stars, to run for president, to change the world. But they are rejected when they make headway. To those who say the youth have no place in politics and no say in their future, I have the same words as Thunberg did for the U.N.: How dare you.