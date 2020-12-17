I’ve been on a pretty good streak of not actually having to write anything for this publication for a while, save for the occasional headline, so I’ll keep this short.

I started at the Collegian during my first semester at Penn State in the summer of 2016. I had to write four stories for my candidate class. That fourth story would actually be the last non-opinion piece I’d ever write for the Collegian, yet I haven’t missed a semester. In fact, I’m actually still here for an extra semester.

So why does that matter? Well, when I decided what I wanted to do on staff following my candidacy, instead of intending to be a well-rounded individual, I chose to go all in on the art of putting words (and the occasional image) in rectangles and putting those rectangles on larger, 11x17-inch rectangles.

I wasn’t a graphic design expert. I don’t study art. But I’m also not afraid to experiment with things I don’t understand. That’s what moved me up the ranks from copy desk, to copy desk assistant chief, to copy desk chief, and eventually landing my current position of lead designer, because even though there’s no copy desk anymore, my skills were just too great to pass up. After all, my terms were pretty clear about not ever wanting to go back to writing factual things. Yuck.

Now, there’s a big difference between being a good graphic designer and being a knowledgeable graphic designer. When I started on copy desk, I was neither. But through throwing myself at ideas and winging new techniques on InDesign and Illustrator while meticulously following YouTube guides just hours before deadline because I felt like doing something not-boring, I managed to become fairly knowledgeable with the programs.

I think the lack of knowledge about how those programs work leads to a misconception that I was irreplaceable in some capacity. The truth is, yeah, I’m certainly irreplaceable as an individual (and the Collegian can only go downhill in terms of social status once I’m actually gone for good), but all it would take to replace me as a worker is someone who feels like throwing themselves at risks as much as I did when I started here.

There are far better graphic designers than me. The thing that made me fit for the job was the easy part. Learn to waste time efficiently. Try new things, work through problems without the fear of making them worse. Yeah, you might end up under some serious crunch time. Yeah, people might yell at you a lot. Yeah, sometimes people yelling at you won’t have anything to do with the serious crunch time, but rather because you made a joke about Andy’s hair. Or his glasses. Or really any other aspect of that man. Come to think of it, I don’t think I ever got yelled at for that. People just agreed for the most part. Hi Andy.

But the result is learning what works and what doesn’t. If it doesn’t, great, move on. But if it does, use that for future failures until it works for a future success! Rinse and repeat.

Now, I guess as long as I’m name dropping, I should probably give a few more shoutouts. Don’t take it personally if you’re not on this list, because there are truly too many to list. In fact, take it personally if you are, because that means I probably have a lot more dirt on you that I’m still working on formulating into future snarky remarks. So I’ll keep it simple.

EICs, except Elena Rose who I have a personal vendetta against, thanks for bearing with my general antics. Sam Ruland in particular, for being the chief to my assistant chief five days a week while I was really getting into the whole copy desk life, prior to her stint as EIC.

Managing editors, who were perhaps the most involved in my direct line of work, you all have resolve of steel. Lauren Davis got to be the guinea pig to the no-copy-desk-only-Brian experience, so props for making it out alive and paving the way for future managing editors’ migraines. On behalf of Lauren, I’m sorry Kara, Tyler and Lindsey.

Outside of that, Sarah Vasile was my first copy desk chief when I was just a wee lad, and my experience couldn’t have been shaped any better.

And of course, who could forget the man himself, Dave Slocum. Enough said.

There were so many more people who contributed to my Collegian life that I can’t name (both for numerical and legal reasons), but you certainly know who you are, and I thank you for everything. Again, just to be clear, this does not include Elena Rose.

Photo staff, you might have gotten a shoutout if you didn’t fire me multiple times after only hiring me for minutes at a time. So that’s on you guys.

Hey, so remember when I said this would be short? Well, if it’s taking you this long, read faster. Bottom line is that your experience in anything you do is entirely based on what you put into it. You hear that all the time, I know. But I don’t think enough people truly grasp the concept of committing with everything you got, including the parts that aren’t necessarily your strongest. So, go in with as big of a bang as you possibly can, make that fearless impact early, and learn along the way as you slowly coast out, taking risks and prying more knowledge with every question you ask. Who knows? You might just get an award for adding three lines to someone else’s design (thanks Kelly)!