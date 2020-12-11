Those who opted to stay home after Thanksgiving break and finish the semester at home may be wondering if they’re missing out on a lot of fun in State College. Well, sorry to break it to you homebodies, but we are having a rockin’ good time.

Every morning, when I walk to get breakfast, I see a breakdance battle break out on South Pugh Street. Of course, I get called into the circle to bust a move or two, so in case you were wondering, my hips have never in their life told a lie.

There’s also some other great events downtown such as the everyday flashmob outside the McDonald’s on College Avenue, block parties and the circus, which came to town this week.

Don’t believe me? Fine, you called my bluff.

Congratulations! You might get delicious homemade meals, but I’m on a first-name basis with the Yallah Taco vendor, so I think we can call it even.

I will say that it is nice having the town to myself in a way. There’s no lines at any stores or restaurants, there’s barely any cars — so there’s less of a chance I get hit — and with less people, there’s also less of a chance that I get kidnapped.

I'm picking at straws here, I know, but hey, humor me.

It’s also so much better without all of you crowding the streets. I don’t have to walk on the edge of the curb and risk getting clipped by cars when I’m just trying to get to campus.

Now I have that sidewalk all to myself, well, apart from the tumbleweeds.

In reality, the days I’ve been back between the breaks just feels like a fever dream. I couldn’t tell you what happened these past few days. It’s very eerie here with the lack of LED lights shining from the windows and the sound of bottles shattering.

There is absolutely nothing to do if I am being honest.

If I wanted, I could easily not leave my apartment for these two and a half weeks. Hours and hours have been spent scrolling on Instagram and Twitter, and I think I made it to the end of TikTok.

I am on the verge of becoming one with my bed, and with the work piling up, there’s really no escape from that.

Overall, I think it was a good decision to come back after Thanksgiving because I can focus on my work without my family coming into my room asking me to do meaningless tasks such as eating dinner or showering.