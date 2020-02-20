I am one of the few people who get to sit through THON — I am a reporter.

As a sophomore, this will be my second year covering the student-run philanthropy for The Daily Collegian, previously as a reporter and videographer, now as the opinions editor.

There’s a classic journalism guideline — for ethical reasons, reporters should avoid conflicts of interest, meaning you can’t cover what you’re involved in. Because of their involvement with THON organizations, this renders a significant portion of the Collegian’s staff unable to cover THON. But because I’ve never been in a THON org, I’m eligible.

I wasn’t sure what to expect before the 2019 THON.

For whatever reason, I never gravitated toward the different philanthropy clubs at the Involvement Fair; I was more interested in clubs that were relevant to my major. I’ve enjoyed many of the things I’ve been involved in, finding a comfortable spot in The Collegian. I had heard stories of THON — hallucinating dancers, concerts, and of course, the tear-jerking accounts from THON families.

I wasn’t prepared to encounter this 46-hour fever dream, and I definitely wasn’t prepared to report on it.

Honestly, it was overwhelming. I found myself running in circles around the Bryce Jordan Center, hungry, worried both about respecting the attendees and meeting deadlines. And that was just for the writing portion. Factor in the video work I was doing, and I was nearly miserable.

I don’t want this to sound ignorant — I know the BJC is filled with students standing on tired feet for almost two days straight to support cancer patients. I was free to know the time, go home to shower between shifts, and collapse into my seat on press row when I needed a break.

But still, I spent almost every moment of my first THON experience wanting to be home.

Now, two days away, I’m excited for THON. When I realized I was genuinely looking forward to the experience, I was surprised. Why the change of attitude? I’m an anxious person by nature — it’s unlike me to have a past negative experience, have to go back to that event, and not want to cry the entire month leading up to it.

There are a few things about this year that make THON different for me. For one, my role as an editor will allow me to do a different type of work, which will be a change of pace for me.

But the bigger reason, I’ve realized, is because I’m eager to replace my first THON experience with a better one. A more thankful, mindful one.

Looking back, I was focused on the wrong things. I was so stressed about the technicalities of everything, from catching the 3 a.m. white loop between shifts, to buying overpriced concession-stand food, to recording and transcribing quotes for articles.

It felt like more of a burden. Now, it feels like more of an opportunity.

I’m excited to shift my perspective to the positives. Going to THON allows me to witness the awe-inspiring sense of community that the event fosters. It allows me to feel like a part of the broader Penn State community, which isn’t something I feel often. It allows me to smile alongside other students, families and children who are so much stronger than I can even imagine.

I’ve always felt weird about not being in a THON org. Guilty, almost, like I wasn’t doing my part to help the community. But now, I’ve realized that’s not true.

Going to THON as a reporter only enhances these opportunities. I get a unique perspective that other attendees don’t always get — not only am I able to experience THON, but I get to chronicle it. To not only become a part of the story, but to help write others’.