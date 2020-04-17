One of the most prominent news outlets that endorses political candidates quite often is the New York Times. Though the NYT has not yet endorsed a candidate for the 2020 Presidential Election (hint: there is only one Democrat left in the field), the news outlet previously endorsed Senator Amy Klobuchar and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

In baseball terms, the NYT is batting a solid 0 for 2.

Let's stick with the NYT for a moment. Dating back to 1897, almost all New York based newspapers backed losing candidates. Then, from 1940 to 2016, the candidate who had the most newspaper endorsements won.

You see, the reason that streak ended was due to the election of Donald Trump. The NYT, of course, backed Hillary Clinton to win in 2016. Hell, I think everyone expected her to win. The NYT actually wrote an anti-endorsement for Trump back in September 2016, which I am sure changed lots of reader's opinions!

Nonetheless, you have to go back to 1956 for the last time the NYT endorsed a Republican candidate (Dwight D. Eisenhower).

Whether or not a news outlet should endorse a candidate in any election is usually a topic of debate. Luckily, the NYT explains why they endorse candidates on their website.

The article reads, "...The Chicago Tribune's editorial page editor, John McCormick, argued in The Columbia Journalism Review in 2017 that voter impact was only one piece of the editorial endorsement puzzle. ‘Swaying votes is only one reason for endorsing, and arguably not the most important,’ McCormick wrote."

Okay — here we have an editor arguing that endorsing a candidate is a tool to sway voters. That begs the question, in the NYT case, who are the board of editors trying to sway?

I can assure you no Trump voter is going to: A. Be subscribed to the New York Times and B. Then read the New York Times' endorsement and be so blown away that they change their mind.

However, an endorsement might influence a moderate. Let’s say, after reading, that the moderate voter has now decided to vote the way the New York Times wants them to.

News organizations and news outlets are meant to be objective. Are reporters objective? Absolutely not. Should their reporting be objective? Absolutely.

It is dangerous and irresponsible for large news conglomerates to endorse presidential candidates. These outlets should not be trying to sway voters and indoctrinate the public on why they are right.

It is also arrogant of news organizations to think that people care what they have to say. Stay in your ivory tower and live in your bubble where everyone agrees with you. I read the news to get the news. If I wanted an opinion piece, I would click the opinion section, like you may have to read this very column (thanks for the clicks).

Even on a local level, it is the antithesis of being an upstanding news organization to endorse a candidate. If you want to endorse a candidate, you should not use the platform with which you are granted while writing for a news outlet. You should, however, endorse a candidate as an individual and not try to sway voters.

Even as student reporters we are taught to be objective in every story. We aren’t even permitted to like tweets that may be perceived as biased in any way, and personally, I’m in favor of this policy. Readers should not know which way you lean politically.

Sure, when writing about flowers in the Arboretum you can call flowers “beautiful” or “inspiring.” But it is with more intricate stories that your biases should not come into play.

News outlets endorsing candidates for any election is an unethical practice and should be left in the past.