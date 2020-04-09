On March 27, President Trump signed the CARE Act — a $2 trillion stimulus package with the potential to help components of America, such as hospitals, airlines, small businesses and individual citizens, throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Certainly, many will benefit from this plan. However, the demographic of college students seems to be brushed over in the mix.

Depending on income, many Americans will receive a check of up to $1,200, with married couples getting $2,400. Families will also get an additional $500 per child for children under the age of 17.

The stimulus package also temporarily halts mandated repayments and interest on student loans until after Sept. 30, which is definitely a positive. However, if an individual is claimed as a dependent on their parents’ taxes, that individual will not receive a check, regardless of their age. This, along with the fact that parents only receive checks for children under the age of 17, leaves many college students in a rut.

College students all over the country have expressed their thoughts about this on social media:

I was all for this bill until this happened. My mom claimed me as a dependent so I could get scholarship money but she doesn’t pay for a single thing, not even healthcare. This is simply ridiculous and needs to be fixed 🙄 — Claire Fowler (@Sweetrebelthang) April 3, 2020

so many college students are simply “dependents” of the parents because their parents haven’t stopped doing their taxes for them - the parents don’t actually pay for their living expenses — David Bippes (@davidbippes) April 2, 2020

“college students listed as dependents on a tax return will not receive a stimulus check” pic.twitter.com/AU98mYpdLX — phil (@warmfourloko) March 27, 2020

Not grown enough for $1200 but too old for $500. I HATE it here pic.twitter.com/HENyT5DC10 — bigheadass🇸🇱🌈 (@almiii_joy) March 28, 2020

There are many students registered as dependents who might still pay for some or all of their college educations. And further, not all college students have happy, healthy or safe homes to return to, or families who can support their needs.

The reality is, many college students have lost their jobs, just like other Americans who aren’t currently in school. On top of that, millions have been advised not to return to their respective campuses, yet are still held to payments for on- or off-campus housing they had to abandon.

Universities, including Penn State, have made efforts to help students during these unprecedented times, putting emergency housing and meal plans in place, and paying student workers through at least April 30.

But many need help beyond the university, from the government, as well. For any students claimed as dependents living with financially-struggling families, having an extra $1,200 could serve as a very useful and necessary cushion during this complex financial period.

It’s true that not all college students may need this check, but the same could be said about many independent, non-students, as well.

It’s impossible to write a piece of legislation that satisfies the needs of everyone, and the Collegian’s editorial board realizes that. However, as part of a stimulus package to help as many Americans as possible, allowing many students to fall into this gap doesn’t seem quite fair.