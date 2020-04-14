Last week, Senator Bernie Sanders announced that he was suspending his presidential campaign, effectively handing the Democratic nomination to Joe Biden.

Sanders felt the delegate lead was insurmountable, and so he decided to pave the way for Biden to try and beat President Donald Trump in the fall.

I've made my support for Sanders well known and so this move was disappointing, albeit not surprising, as the numbers became clearer and clearer that he wouldn't win the nomination.

That now leaves the question: will and should Sanders' supporters back Biden in the general election against Trump?

I'm still undecided about it, and I certainly don't want to shame people or lecture them about who to vote for.

There are very serious concerns with Biden that need to be addressed, most recently the sexual assault allegations against the former vice president.

Yes, Trump has credible sexual assault allegations of his own against him, but what does it say about us that the two likely choices come November will both have these allegations levied against them?

Surely we could've done better.

I understand why some people are turned off by Sanders' approach and demeanor. But if we're seriously going to argue that those things are more important than policy positions or track record of legislation sponsored, then people need to reevaluate their priorities.

The presumptive Democratic nominee voted for the Iraq War, against same-sex marriage in 1996, for the PATRIOT Act, for the bankruptcy bill and countless other misguided and wrong votes that have harmed the American public.

Biden sent out a tweet saying he hears Sanders' supporters and is going to listen to them. I'll believe that when I see it.

His track record has given me no indication or hope that he'll move to the left on anything or adopt any of Bernie's policies even the slightest bit.

Now, would Biden be better than Trump?

He very well might be. But will a return to the status quo give people what they were yearning for?

I'm not so sure.

President Obama very much upheld the status quo and that got us President Trump, so who's to say another return to that status quo won't get us Trump again?

It might be too early to tell what will happen, if Biden will genuinely take a page from the Sanders playbook.

But we can't forget that over the last four years, one candidate championed working class Americans and tried to make this a more fair and equitable country with his policies — Bernie Sanders.

Hopefully Biden follows suit and doesn't take Bernie's supporters for granted the way Hillary Clinton took voters for granted in 2016. Otherwise, a repeat of Trump is seemingly inevitable.