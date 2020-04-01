If you had told me in January that in late March I would be back in my hometown, working at my local bakery, taking my classes online, and having to not see my friends, I would have thought you were insane.

Now, that is my reality.

My life, just like everyone else’s in the world, has suddenly completely changed.

I am sure I am not the only one who feels this way, but I am beginning to feel like I am in high school again (not my favorite time in my life). I am living with my family, doing homework at my old desk and working in my hometown again.

Yes, I am working.

After a week of being home and starting to become restless and sad, I decided to get a job. Even though it feels like the world has shut down, essential businesses are still open.

The experience at the bakery so far has actually felt pretty standard. Maybe it’s because I live in a small suburban town that has not yet been severely affected by the coronavirus, but also likely because it is difficult to change many of the business’ operations due to the nature of the store.

Now, I do have to wear gloves while working as a cashier, and the company installed plastic panels in front of me to help prevent germs from spreading, but other than that, it is pretty normal.

Everytime I ring up a customer, without fail, a person mentions the virus and usually thanks me for working during this time.

I have been asked by customers and friends if I am scared of contracting the virus by being at work, or I get asked why I would put myself in public more than I need to be. The simple answer is that I do not think about it, and I am not scared about catching the virus.

I saw that a business was hiring, and I trust the company I work for to make sure I am in the safest position possible.

Also, working has been great for me mentally.

I really have appreciated being able to interact with other people who are not my family, whether that be coworkers or customers, and seeing that life is still existing and there is more out there right now than just my house.

It has been nice being able to drive my car for 15 minutes to work, talk to people and have something to do other than school work and watch movies.

I also understand that I am privileged to be able to work right now. Some people who live with family members who have pre-existing conditions are unable to work out of fear of spreading the virus, but this is not the case for me.

I figured if I am given the opportunity to work, I should take it and be lucky that I am able.

After coming down from the high that was London, I found myself in this weird mental state. I was in shock that I was sent home from my abroad program and sad that it seemed I would not be able to live my life as normal.

The song lyric that I currently am relating to the most is, “Nobody warns you before the fall,” from Lana Del Rey’s song, “The Greatest.”

I went from being in London, loving every minute of it, back to my hometown, and back to working. I went from excitement to dullness.

It has been a very strange turn of events in my life, and once again, I know that I am not alone.

Even being able to work and get outside, I still feel alone and angry.

I understand the seriousness of all of this, but I am angry, which is exactly what you are not supposed to admit during these times. But I am doing it.

If you know me at all, you know I get “cabin fever” if I am stuck inside the house or my apartment for too long. I like to go out and do something, anything.

At school, I can’t even do my schoolwork in my apartment. I always go to the library or a coffee shop because there I am surrounded by people; I am out and about. Much more exciting than being stuck inside.

I am pushing through and trying my best to become less angry. Talking with my family, calling my friends, and going to work really are the best ways for me to feel better.

I understand how important this matter is, and appreciate everyone who is working hard and long hours to combat the virus.

I also am waiting for the day when I can dance all night with my friends, go read a book at a coffee shop and travel again.

“Walk on, walk on, with hope in your heart and you’ll never walk alone.” -Rodgers and Hammerstein