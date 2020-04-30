I started college thinking I would just go through the motions like I did in high school. Fly by under the radar, graduate quietly and leave with my diploma. I felt rejected by my peers for all of high school, and I expected to have a similar experience at Penn State.

What I did not expect was to unveil a truth about myself that explained why I had difficulty fitting in, the knowledge of which helps me understand myself and control the impact everything has on me.

In 2018, I shared in a column stating that I had been diagnosed with autism while in college. Discovering my autism changed my worldview.

I originally enrolled at Penn State because it was the college least-suited to my personality. Its crowds, busy nights and loud “We Are” chants clashed with my introversion and desire to be alone.

I thought Penn State would force me to break out of my shell. I chose journalism as a major not only because of my love for writing, but because it meant my grades obligated me to interview people and put myself out there.

I knew as I did this I was hurting myself and denying who I was by trying to become someone else. When I learned I was autistic, I regretted this decision and realized no amount of exposure and forced socialization would miraculously metamorphose me into some social butterfly. I will always be more of an awkward moth, and that’s okay.

Although I chose Penn State for the wrong reasons, my four years here have been filled with positive experiences. Prepare to be bombarded with my nostalgia.

I met two of my best friends, John and Gabby, in the LEAP program during my first semester. From spending hours in a dining hall just talking to Knoebels and trivia nights, some of my best college memories are due to them. I have John and his outgoing personality to thank for the majority of my friendships.

I joined The Daily Collegian as a freshman, starting as a borough reporter after completing candidacy. Fittingly, I was voted “most likely to actually die of boredom at a borough meeting” by the other Collegian staff members.

I moved to politics and became engrossed in people’s stories shortly after Donald Trump was elected president. I was inspired and decided to advocate as a columnist since I could not do this as an unbiased reporter.

Every day I had anything published, I eagerly claimed a newspaper from the stands spread throughout campus. I made sure to claim a brick as a keepsake from the rubble of the old Collegian building after its demolition.

Now, I am writing this, my senior column, and preparing to sign off from the Collegian’s staff.

I joined the College Democrats my sophomore year. With them, I went to Washington, D.C. three years in a row, visiting Smithsonians and singing “Africa” by Toto with a crowd in front of the White House. I met Sean Spicer and Howard Dean during a Great Debate, and I shook hands with Beto O’Rourke when he stopped on campus while touring for his presidential campaign.

I watched the Beaver Stadium bleachers empty as fans rushed the football field after the 2016 White Out upset over Ohio State, and I read the messages from other Collegian reporters who had been pepper-sprayed while trying to photograph the riots downtown.

I stood among the several hundred people at a “Not My President” protest and march from Old Main to the HUB. I viewed THON from press row one year, watching dozens of line dances.

Over four years, I had a total of eight roommates and lived in five different dorms and apartments. And, of course, I have to mention the coronavirus pandemic that is causing the second half of my final semester and my graduation to be moved online.

I did things I never thought I would or could do. I got involved. I made friends — albeit, minimally involved and few friends.

But still — reading over this list, I am surprised to see how much I did in these four years. If you don’t know me, you might even be tricked into thinking I’m social.

It would take a novel to detail how each one of these things has hurt or helped me, but I will say this: I no longer have the goals I did on my first day of college. I’ve given up on changing who I am and started doing things because I wanted to, rather than as a vendetta against myself.

With my autism diagnosis giving me an understanding of myself, I will not be pursuing a career in journalism despite it being my major. Instead, I’ll be attending law school and furthering my interest in advocacy.

I am graduating not just with a degree, but with newfound friendships, invaluable memories and a life-changing diagnosis.

I enrolled in Penn State for all the wrong reasons, but so much has turned out right.