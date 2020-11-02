I am about to pay $70 for a round trip Megabus ticket to go home Monday night and return Tuesday afternoon — just so I can vote.

I just texted my co-editor to let her know I will probably be absent and unable to help with our reporters’ stories on Monday and Tuesday.

“I can’t believe this happened to you omg,” she replied.

In late September, I requested an absentee ballot. At the time, I was considering going home for the rest of the semester due to my anxiety surrounding the coronavirus. I didn’t want to switch my registration to Centre County, since I thought I would likely be back in Allegheny County on Nov. 3, but I still wanted the security of having an absentee ballot for if I decided to stay at school.

I checked my mailbox almost every day in October. I am a fairly positive person, so each day I thought, “This is the day… I’m going to finally be able to vote.”

I was very wrong.

As the month went on, I saw numerous YouTube ads, headlines and social media posts about how it was now too late to mail a ballot in Pennsylvania. Just my luck.

This would be totally fine — but my ballot was issued by Allegheny County, so I cannot return it in Centre County.

Also, at this time it was now too late to switch my registration to Centre County so I could just vote at the Bryce Jordan Center instead and end this mess.

I have had plenty of anxiety-filled phone conversations with my mom about not being able to vote. My anxiety created impossible (at least I hope — I won’t be convinced they are impossible until after I vote) scenarios about the candidate I’m voting for losing Pennsylvania by one vote.

Anxiety doesn’t care about the rules of United States elections. Instead, anxiety creates these Wattpad fanfiction-esqe stories that I wake up at 4 a.m. in a nervous rage thinking about.

I can see the stories on evening news stations now: “This just in… if Rebecca Marcinko of Pennsylvania would’ve voted… this election would’ve had a COMPLETELY different outcome!”

At least it would be an exciting story for us if a Collegian staffer single-handedly decided the fate of the presidential election. I’m sure it would get a lot of clicks.

I finally received my absentee ballot on Oct. 31. Happy Halloween to me.

I asked other people here in State College from Allegheny County who received absentee ballots about how long it took for their vote to be counted — responses ranged from one to two weeks

So even if Allegheny County miraculously received my ballot somewhere on the lower end of those responses (and with my luck this would be shocking), it would still be too late.

For example, my friend from my hometown who goes to school in Alabama never received her absentee ballot. She obviously doesn’t have the option of coming home for the day to vote.

Today marks day 22 of waiting for my absentee ballot 🥰 my lucky number 😘 — v(a)nill(ca) thunder(b) (@jalgal22) October 27, 2020

If this isn't obvious yet, I have gone through hell and back trying to vote in this election.

I have been joking about it to cope, but there’s absolutely no reason why I should be spending $70 and skipping one of my classes to get on a bus in the Walmart parking lot Monday just so I can vote.

I shouldn't have to risk potentially spreading the coronavirus to my family during the 20 hours I’ll be home this week.

For many other people who could have been — and many who certainly are — in this same situation, my solution to ensure my vote is counted would not be an option.

Many others would not have the extra money to get home last minute (especially if they would have to fly), do not have the flexibility to miss work or school or cannot risk contracting the coronavirus.

Voter suppression is so real in the United States.

I initially agreed with my co-editor and couldn't believe I was getting so unlucky — but on further contemplation, I’m not surprised.

Voting in the United States is a rich, white, educated man’s game. The electoral college was literally created as a way to suppress uneducated or poor voters, and it still exists in 2020.

As a 21-year-old, I have voted only a handful of times. But, I get nervous each time and assume something will somehow go wrong. And I don’t think this is just because I’m naturally a nervous person — I find everything about our voting system to be overly complicated and intimidating for little to no reason.

I think it’s insane there still isn’t universal same day voter registration. I believe voter registration deadlines weeks before an election is definitely a way to suppress votes.

I understand certain regulations still have to be in place to prevent voter fraud, but I think most of these regulations only exist to keep wealthy white people in power.

My bank account will quickly recover from spending $70 on a bus home. I will (hopefully) catch up in the classes I plan on skipping Monday and Tuesday.

But, I won’t forget about the stress and anxiety something that should have been simple has caused me.