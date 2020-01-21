On Dec. 18, the House Judiciary Committee voted to impeach President Trump on charges of "abuse of power" and "obstruction of Congress."

The charges come just three years after the 2016 election of President Trump and, fittingly, months before the 2020 Presidential Election. The House — led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Jerry Nadler — has been eager to impeach Trump on any charges since the day he arrived in office.

Though many members of the Democratic Party see these two charges as impeachable offenses, the other side of the aisle is not so convinced. Abuse of power can be traced back to Alexander Hamilton's Federalist 65 in the United States Constitution. Hamilton describes "high crimes and misdemeanors" as a form of "violation of some public trust."

It is plausible to cite this excerpt as justification for the charges of abuse of power against Trump. However, Republicans are quick to dismiss the charges as another tactic to overthrow the office of the President. It is also extremely difficult to actually prove that President Trump abused his power. Democrats accuse Trump of withholding aid from Ukraine in an effort to have the Ukrainian government investigate Hunter Biden, the son of Presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

Schiff is credited with the coining of "abuse of power," and it was a smart move on his part. Though it may be difficult for Republicans to refute the claims of “abuse of power,” it may be even harder for Democrats to prove those same claims.

The second charge, obstruction of Congress, has also been disputed by many on the Right. Andrew C. McCarthy, a senior fellow at the National Review Institute, has argued that both charges fall short of impeachment. McCarthy stated that President Trump has "legitimate authority to defy congressional demands for information, but that authority is not limitless."

Josh Hammer of the New York Post has also criticized the notion of obstruction of Congress. Hammer writes, "If the president disagrees with what Congress is doing, then he should lawfully impede or obstruct its efforts."

With that said, I agree that this impeachment process is not only pointless, but it is actually going to hurt the Democrats. The House sat on these charges for months before releasing them, and they still have yet to been sent to the Senate. The Senate is a Republican majority and will almost certainly vote amongst party lines.

The impeachment hearings have so far proved to be another ploy by Democratic leaders to have their "gotcha" moment with President Trump. The articles of impeachment won't pass in the Senate, and it will prove to be a definitive loss for the Democrats. Of course, all Democratic candidates state they support the impeachment process in fear of actually standing out from the pack.

Representatives like Rashida Tlaib have been calling for Trump's impeachment before the process even began. Tlaib was seen on video after her first day in office as a Michigan Representative saying, "We're going to go in there and impeach the mother****er", in reference to President Trump. Using impeachment as a political move rather than a means of removing a government official from office is unprofessional and irresponsible.

Much like the hearings of Anita Hill and Christine Blasey Ford, the processes of government are increasingly becoming political strategies. Republicans are not exempt from this criticism either. During the Obama Administration, there were over five efforts to impeach President Obama for almost anything Republicans could come up with.

Impeachment should not be used to further a political agenda, but rather utilized as the Founding Fathers had intended.