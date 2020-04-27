Growing up, I had no interest in sports.

I played a few sports over the years and loved it, but I could never understand why someone would want to sit and watch a three-hour football game of big men tackling each other, or a basketball game where sweaty players would just run back and forth on a small court. I certainly never envisioned myself becoming a sports photographer, and trust me, my parents were surprised as well.

Being a photographer, I usually let my photos tell the story. But now I want to share the stories behind some of the pivotal photos I’ve taken over the past four years. I’ve submitted over 2,000 photos to the Collegian, but don’t worry — I narrowed it down to my two loves: basketball and football.

Penn State men’s basketball versus Minnesota (2017)

This was my first basketball game ever. I was so nervous, and I had no idea what was going on during the game, but I thought it went okay. It wasn’t until the next day I found out I was given the name “Lil Dub” by my photo buddy and photo editor Antonella Crescimbeni and social media manager Waiss Aramesh. I’m sure they don’t remember it now and it seems so silly, but that was one of the first moments where I realized that maybe I was okay at sports photography.

The White Out game versus Michigan (2017)

The White Out game against Michigan in 2017 produced one of my most crazy sideline stories. I won’t repeat the whole story, but just from this picture I’m sure you can see what it looks like when a combined 400+ pounds of football players slide into the sidelines, just inches away from where you’re sitting.

Penn State men’s basketball versus Wisconsin (2017)

Being from Wisconsin, I knew I had to be at this game. It was an exciting game that ended in a good, old-fashioned Penn State loss by one point. While I was going through my pictures from the game, I came across this one. As a photographer, I really knew Mike Watkins as the player who made some of the best faces (shoutout Antonella), so I knew to focus on him after a foul call — and I’m so glad I did.

The Blue-White game (2018)

I just had to include this, hope you understand.

Citrus Bowl, Trace McSorley (2019)

The trip to Orlando always holds a special place in my heart. From going to Disney Springs for New Year’s Eve to solidifying friendships with the football staff, the trip became one of my fondest memories. This game was a heartbreaker, but I was so happy to be on the sidelines for Trace McSorley’s last game and to be able to capture some of his last moments as a Nittany Lion.

Penn State versus Buffalo (2019)

The Buffalo game was much more exciting than anyone could have expected. At the end of the game, I sat by the bell and just waited. I had no idea what was going to happen, and I was just about to leave until I saw a riled up Sean Clifford reach for the bell. I’m so glad I stayed behind to be the only photographer to get this picture. I shared the pictures on Twitter purely for my own amusement, and I had no idea that it would get over a thousand likes. I’m not a photographer just for theTwitter likes, but the recognition certainly made me glad I was there.

Penn State versus Iowa (2019)

There have been a few football games over the years where I have been the only photographer, but I have never run back and forth on the sidelines as much as I did at the Iowa game. Honestly, I didn’t even realize that I got this picture. I was sitting on the other end of the endzone, holding my finger down on the shutter button, praying that my autofocus was paying better attention than I was. Of course, looking back at the picture I wish a lot of things were different, and I wish I was at a better angle. But hey, it’s not too bad.

Penn State versus Minnesota (2019)

I didn’t think I got this shot. It was the final few minutes of the game, and I knew I had to prepare for the Minnesota student section to rush the field, so in typical photographer fashion, I sprinted into the media room to switch out my lenses. Though it was so exhausting at the time, I wouldn’t have otherwise been able to get this heartbreaking shot that truly exemplifies how that game went.

The Cotton Bowl (2019)

This was the last game of the season and my last Penn State football game as a student. At first I was reluctant to actually go and cover this game because I was so tired from the last two seasons of constant travel, but I knew I would regret it if I didn’t go. It was such an exciting game and honestly, it was hard to leave the field after. I felt like I got some of the best pictures of my career, and I felt robbed that this was the end of my career covering Penn State football for the Collegian. But I know I’ll always have fond memories of this game, and honestly, it felt good to go out on a win.

Men's Basketball, Forward Lamar Stevens (2020)

This game was a heartbreaker for everyone. I was so thrilled and saddened to be taking pictures at not only the last home game of the season, but my last home game as a student. I was counting down the days until I could live the dream of taking pictures at a March Madness game, and much like many of the fans, I’m heartbroken that it didn’t happen. Even though the team never got the chance to move forward, I’m glad I could still have this moment.

Football strength and conditioning (2020)

Finally, my last assignment ever for the Collegian. It sounds stupid, but I was trying not to be emotional while these large men were lifting incredibly large weights around me. I knew this would be the last time I covered some of the players that I have covered throughout my college career, and that was hard. Even though I didn’t know at the time that this would be my absolute last assignment for the Collegian, I think it was fitting.

I’ve had some crazy experiences over the years and listing them all would probably take me all day, but sports are responsible for many of my fondest memories. I’ve made many of my best friends because of my involvement with sports, my favorite memories of college have come from the many road trips over the years and of course Thursday night sports trivia at Jax.

I have so many people to thank for shaping me into the person I am today. I could write a novel to each person, but I just hope they know how special to me they are.

It’s been a crazy four years, and I hope this isn’t the last time you’ll see me on the sidelines.