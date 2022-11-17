Artists have always been complicated people.

Through long periods of time, artists around the globe have flourished and become pioneers of their craft.

From paintings hanging in The Met to songs on Spotify with less than 1,000 streams, artists have become a staple part in the life of almost every person we see walking down the street.

Despite many of us consuming art daily, often our values don't align with those who sing the catchiest tunes or paint the finest landscapes.

This made me think about the classic and everlasting debate of: Can you separate the art from the artist?

As a fan, listener and self-acclaimed critic, I believe we can't separate the art from the artist.

Artists live and breathe for their craft. Not only do they put their heart and sweat into their projects, but they have a piece of their identity encrusted in everything they create.

Following that logic, how could we possibly dance to a song written by a deplorable person?

Some people view art as an independent element, erasing the artist behind it if considered problematic.

Yet, without the person behind it, that piece of art wouldn't exist.

Artists are complex, unpredictable humans who somehow have a third eye most of us don't have.

Despite having admirable traits, we seem to have granted a free pass for some of them to live life as atrocious human beings.

However, an artist’s talent can’t be magically erased despite their reprehensible morals or actions.

An objectively good song will continue to be one. Its bridge will continue to be just as smooth, and its instrumentals will remain crisp and innovative.

Significant art doesn't automatically become lackluster the moment an artist commits a deplorable action, but it does get irreparably tarnished.

It suddenly loses a special part of it — one that comes with hopefulness and mystery.

Since I can remember, I've always been a fan.

Whenever I got instantly engaged with any song or book, I would immediately look up the people behind the art — the reason why these things existed.

Somehow, I couldn't even imagine enjoying any medium of art without having a picture or a story in mind.

To me, art couldn't exist by itself. It co-existed with the people who enjoyed it and with the person who created it.

I would become a fan the moment I found an artist whom I just clicked with, leading me to start a long journey of idolizing numerous people throughout my life.

From Fergie from Black Eyed Peas to poet and folk singer Leonard Cohen, each person I've admired has had a different approach to life I've gravitated to.

Fergie had the vocals a young Fernanda was impressed by, while Cohen’s art mimicked the way he lived his life — beautifully and peacefully.

The moment we connect with art, we connect with the artist's thought process and ability to create something that makes us feel something.

Yet, despite sounding like I'm firm on this belief and would judge others for not doing so, it is often too tempting to make exceptions.

Some art seems too meaningful to just bury under controversies surrounding the people behind it.

However, as upsetting as it can be, art is a vital part of an artist’s identity. Trying to separate it from its creator is almost impossible.

As we continue to live during an era known for holding people in power accountable, we have a priceless opportunity — choosing who we want to support.

Are we going to continue creating excuses to defend the ones we grew up admiring?

It’s time to acknowledge art cannot be separated from the artist.