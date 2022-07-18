The age-old debate of whether tattoos are appropriate is seeming to shift toward acceptable but not encouraged.

In the workplace, tattoos are rarely seen as an indication to not take the person seriously because workers are, rightfully so, judged on their skills and knowledge. For a long time, there was a stigma following the tattoo, and sometimes people were seen as lesser or not taken seriously because of the ink on their skin.

Many people aren’t fans of tattoos because they think it takes away from who the person really is and taints them in a way.

This misconception directly counters what the point of the tattoo is for many people — an extension of their personality.

For many, it’s a permanent indication of something they hold dear, and anybody who doesn’t accept them for that is the kind of person they are trying to rid themselves of.

A tattoo isn’t clothing or jewelry that can be taken off. You can change your style, but barring a painful operation, a tattoo is permanent.

This is why it’s something you should think long and hard about, but it isn’t something you should be ridiculed for.

Some people get tattoos just because they think the art looks cool and that, too, is an indication of who they are. We can learn a little or even a lot about somebody through their tattoos.

Without even talking to a person, we might get an indication of something they have gone through or one of their interests.

For many people, they feel lost in the crowd and believe their tattoo is a way to distinguish themselves and get the message out that they either can’t or are afraid to put into words.

I’m getting my first tattoo next month, and while I don’t want to say what it is yet, it gives a look into my life, and if someone were to ask me about it, I’d happily explain.

It’s the responsibility of anyone with a tattoo to explain the meaning behind it if someone asks because if it’s visible like on the arm or leg — you know people are going to see it quite frequently.

The stigma behind tattoos is fading, but there will always be those who have their opinions, and those aren’t the people you want around.

It’s your body, and whatever you want that to mean should be up to you and you alone.