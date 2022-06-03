You’ve probably heard that State College is “empty” or “deserted” during the summer months. I was told this a number of times myself, especially when I announced I’d be staying in town this summer for an internship.

In all honesty, I never believed any of it.

Many of my friends were staying here this summer, and I knew of dozens of others who were doing the same. I simply figured it would be the same State College I’d known, albeit with a little more breathing room.

But after the dorms closed, the graduation ceremonies ended and the streets cleared of students and families, I realized what everybody said was true — no matter what time of day you walk around campus or downtown, other people are few and far between.

There are a few places where I can find others.

During the day, cafes such as Irving’s and Webster’s Bookstore Cafe are still lively, so I spend much of my alone time at these places when the silence of my apartment starts getting to me. At night, there are usually considerable crowds at Bill Pickle’s Tap Room and Doggie’s Pub.

Even emptier than downtown State College is Penn State’s campus — I only ever see people around The Arboretum at Penn State and the Berkey Creamery.

And it isn’t only campus and the streets that have changed, but most of the shops and businesses too — and if you don’t believe me, here’s a story about my typical State College summer weekend night.

The other day, I went to Cafe 210 West for Cafe Teas and inexpensive pub food with a friend who was visiting for the long weekend. Despite it being a Saturday night with gorgeous weather, we had the luxury of choosing which outside table to sit at, since there were only five or six other groups sitting outside.

My dining partner ordered a plate of skillet fries, only for the waitress to tell him the kitchen was closed, even for the “late night” menu. He looked at me quizzically — there were still over three hours until closing time, and in the past we were able to order appetizers later into the night.

We figured the kitchen had closed early that night due to low demand for food, so we went to the halal cart Sher Halal Gyro, which we were certain would be open, only for it to be closed as well.

Finally, we stopped by El Jefe’s Taqueria, which was miraculously still open. Perpetually packed during the school year, it was deserted with only one other group of customers in the restaurant. We were able to get our food within a couple of minutes.

“Is it always like this?” he asked when we left El Jefe’s. His voice echoed as we walked down the empty streets.

“Yeah,” I said. “But, I kinda like it now.”

And that’s true. The first few days of living here in the summer were nerve-wracking, and for a few days, I wished I had gone back home to Massachusetts.

But I’ve grown to appreciate it. For instance, I love that there are no lines at the restaurants and bars, so my friends and I can always get our favorite spots and that on warm mornings I can have the HUB-Robeson Center’s lawn all to myself.

But more importantly, I finally have the time to take in the silence and explore my surroundings, leading me to discover things I never would’ve noticed during the busy school year — hidden gems, nearby towns, natural wonders and hiking trails.

I’ve met wonderful people who live here full time who have shown me what the State College area is “really” like.

I know that when mid-August rolls around, I’ll excitedly welcome back my friends who went away for the summer, and I’ll look forward to the excitement of a once-again bustling campus and downtown.

But for now, I can stand in the middle of College Avenue at midnight with no cars or people in sight in either direction and for the first time notice how many stars there are in the central Pennsylvania sky.

RELATED