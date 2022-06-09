The woods are my most difficult teacher.

The lessons learned in nature are often the most brutal and unforgiving. In my adventures, it’s only when I sit on the cusp of danger or brave the struggle of tribulation do I ever come across the raging beauty that makes going outside so special.

Nature is beautiful, but it’ll kill you.

In everyday life, there are tiny risks like walking on wet floors or driving through a busy intersection, but there are also small, nonetheless significant, beauties that bring meaning and simple power to a day.

But it’s the woods that bring us closer to immediate, efficacious risk, and it’s the woods that present a raw, transcendent beauty.

Sunrises burn brighter between lonely mountain peaks, and rivers rage stronger through isolate valley floors.

And that’s the answer to the almighty question of “why?”

Mountain climbers put their lives on the line when they scale frozen cliff faces, and whitewater kayakers trust, in equal parts, the hands of merciless rivers and their skill.

Among a multitude of reasons to answer the question, one of them is relatively simple. I went on a fairly brutal hike to the top of a mountain a week ago, and a friend of mine said: “There are over seven billion people in the world, and we’re the only ones who get to see this.”

That this was a sprawling view of the valley we live in and the sea of mountains that populate the western North Carolina skyline.

The world has embraced the natural kingdom for centuries for its grandeur. It’s the very same raging grandeur that inspires an artist to his easel, and it’ll call all of the world back to the wood for eternity.

There’s no more beautiful place than the outdoors, but there are few more dangerous places than the backcountry.

Life is lived in extreme terms when in the woods. It’s where the tasks of eating, moving and sleeping become the only imperatives.

All of the sudden, the simplest and most basic acts become not only the most important things, but some of the more difficult things.

It’s the danger that draws us closer to ourselves. In the rawness, we come face to face with the soul in a way the mundane and the secure can never know.

If I seek the glorious fulfillment or enlightenment of raging beauty, then I must brave the will of the wood.

If I’d rather seek security and safety, then I’ll suffer the confinement of four walls and the bland that is life without risk and grandeur.

Whenever I find myself voluntarily attempting to overcome a challenge or make an uncomfortable choice and the completely natural inclination to ask “why?” rises in my mind, I recall the lesson I learned from the wood (as best said by Henry David Thoreau):

“I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived.”

For everything hiking, rock climbing and kayaking has robbed me of or plagued me, whether it be pain or injury, it’s gifted me with a full life, an extremely full life.

The reward of surviving a hike or a climb is no more than the gift of another day, and the simple gratitude of the essential fact of life — we’re alive.

And it’s only by using our gift to the greatest stretch of its limitations will we ever truly know the full satisfaction that accompanies a life that’s not taken for granted.

The wood, my most difficult teacher, you taught me to embrace a good challenge and to acknowledge my most valuable gift — to be.

Should I ever forget to be grateful or lose the passion for seeking beauty and all things good in this world, I know exactly where to turn.

I’ll head back into the woods.