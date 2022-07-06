I walked into a cathedral where 50 people were wearing various shades of blue — powder blue dresses, navy suits, baby blue heels, icy blue dress shirts.

I was wearing brown.

A brown with a deepening shade as my pores started leaking sweat.

Allegedly, my family wore blue on accident. Allegedly, no one on my side of the family knew everyone but the bridal party was supposed to wear blue. Allegedly, I wasn’t the problem.

For context, this happened in real life at my cousin’s wedding dress rehearsal on Friday. He asked me to be one of the readers, not a sore thumb.

My cousin married the former Miss Illinois. Her bridesmaids included Miss Kansas, Miss Missouri and Miss Arkansas, to name a few.

Let’s take a look at my thoughts at the time.

I’m in the presence of some of the most beautiful, elegant women, and I’m wearing brown.

Not only am I the only one wearing a different color, but I’m also the ugliest, clumsiest, most inconsiderate one here. I wonder which of these lovely traits are helping me stick out even more!

Brown is such an ugly color, too. It’s so drab and boring, and it’s the color of literal s—.

If there are any pictures taken tonight, I refuse to be in them. I can just take them. But what if they don’t want me to take them because clearly I don’t pay attention to detail?

Man, I hope no one’s mad at me. The bride’s supposed to be the one who sticks out in white, but instead it’s the measly cousin wearing brown.

Shut up, brain. Shut up.

I’m sorry, guys. I just didn’t know.

As I sat in the first pew of St. Paul’s Cathedral in downtown Pittsburgh, my breathing was shallow, my armpits were sweaty, but I made it out. Onto the dinner part of the night.

As I walked into the extravagant lower level of a restaurant with a perfect view of the city, all I saw was more blue.

A relative walked up to me and joked about how I “missed the memo” — a conversation that continues to play in my mind before I go to sleep each night. I tried to laugh but turned to snap at one of my siblings.

That’s when my vision began to tunnel. Sweat dripped down my face, my legs locked, the air felt heavy and dense. I couldn’t breathe.

I was having an anxiety attack.

I took off into the bathroom. I thought no one would notice — I didn’t want anyone to notice.

I may be an anxious extrovert, but I’m still self-aware. I know that in this crowd I’m insignificant, irrelevant and unimportant. My purpose in life is infinitesimal compared to the beauty queens, doctors, researchers, scientists and businessmen and women in the room.

I stood in the bathroom, tears streaming down my face.

I know this seems minor, but my brain didn’t allow me to see it this way. Instead, it told me I ruined everything. I destroyed the aesthetic. I clobbered the vibes. I ravaged the event. I ruined everything.

My brother’s girlfriend, Helen, followed me into the bathroom and hugged me, trying to reassure me that everything was fine. No one noticed me. It wasn’t a big deal.

The tears just wouldn’t stop; I couldn’t control myself. I told her it was fine — I told her I was fine. I swallowed back my pride and the lump in my throat and tried to hold it together.

I’m fine. I’m fine. I’m just being dramatic. Remember, you’re insignificant, irrelevant and unimportant. Insignificant, irrelevant and unimportant, I tried telling my brain.

Helen looked me in the eyes and just gave me a hug. She spoke to me, slowed my mind down and stayed with me until the anxiety passed.

This was literally no big deal. I know that. But, my anxiety doesn’t.

Side note: Moments after I walked back into the room, I posted pictures on my Instagram story, hoisting this facade of happiness into the abyss. Social media is beyond fake, and in full transparency, I aided and abetted with proving that generalization.

If you can see through people’s social media masks, good. If you can’t, I promise you, nothing is as perfect as the filtered posts depict.

Anxiety isn’t something you can control. Sometimes, the smallest things at the most random times can trigger an attack.

In fact, writing this is giving me anxiety. I want to explain that I’m not trying to act like some superior being, that I know so many people struggle with anxiety and that I know I’m insignificant, irrelevant and unimportant, but that defeats the purpose.

Once again, I’m trying to prove statements to others that probably didn’t even cross anyone’s mind.

While anxiety is different for everyone, there’s a commonality where our brains are sprinting on a treadmill with no off button.

Anxiety can bury you under the sheets of your bed, or it can suffocate you in a crowd of people. It recalls and replays memories you never knew you had. It casts you as the main character of a nightmare. It creates a bubble, separating you from reality.

The only way to get rid of the bubble is to pop it, or just never wear brown again.

For the time being, I’ll stick with the latter.