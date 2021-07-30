Penn State’s Involvement Fair is one of the easiest ways to dive into extracurriculars on campus — that is, if you know what you’re looking for.

This fall semester’s fair will be held on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn Aug. 25-26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can register here.

There are over 1,000 student organizations at Penn State, according to Student Affairs.

Needless to say, that’s a lot of club booths crowding the HUB lawn. It’s best to have a strategy going in so you can make the most of your time and connections at the fair.

The fair is organized by category — greek life, club sports, religion, politics etc.

If you have an interest you’d like to pursue at Penn State, chances are there’s already a club representing it — the university has a wide range of clubs, even including the Star Wars Club and the Nittany Divers, a scuba diving group.

Club sports are a great way to stay active without the commitment and skill required to play a Division I sport, and there are over 40 to pick from at Penn State.

Club Swimming, for example, does not have tryouts to join the team, but it still participates in competitions against other major university teams such as Georgetown.

If you’re looking for a lasting sisterhood or brotherhood at Penn State, greek life can be the way to go. There are 37 fraternities and 22 sororities at Penn State — some professional and some social.

If rushing doesn’t seem like your scene, however, don’t feel left out — there are plenty of other organizations to join and things to do on campus. Never is there a lack of activity on College Avenue — weekend plans aren’t hard to come by with over 40,000 stressed-out young adults on campus.

One of my favorite things to get involved in at Penn State during my first year was THON, the world’s largest student-run philanthropy.

There is a place for everyone in THON, whether it be on a committee or in a THON organization. It’s a quick and easy way to make lasting friends from varying parts of the university, and I’ve never met someone who hasn’t enjoyed it.

Don’t worry about staying at the fair all day or even attending both days. Most likely, you’ll have some overlap with classes. For any clubs you miss out on, you can always reach out to them through their websites or Penn State Student Affairs.

Something to keep in mind while searching through the fair is to have a good balance of activities that line up with your hobbies and interests as well as your career aspirations and resume-building goals.

With the rigor of a college course schedule, you might not have time to participate in every single club that interests you. Because of this, it’s important to think about how you can stand out within the activities you are involved in. Leadership positions within organizations go a long way.

Most importantly, make connections during the Involvement Fair. It’s a great opportunity to meet new people and access new resources for later on in your college career.