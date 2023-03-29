Over the last winter break, I was home visiting with my family during the Christmas holiday.

My second cousins from Utah had come to visit, and I was tasked with showing them a good time on a cold night in southeast Louisiana.

As we walked through the downtown of tiny Covington, Louisiana, the streets were loud with the echoing voices of drunken people back home for the holidays.

I steered us down a dark driveway that led us to a bar where an old high school friend’s band was playing, and a group of people in their early 30s or late 20s noisily stumbled out of a parked car behind us.

They were drunkenly rambling back and forth with one another like anyone does when they're inebriated. While most of their speech was indiscernible, one thing rang loud and clear into the night: the N-word.

My cousins shot back looks of concern and shock, but strangely, my reaction was to put my head down, shove my hands into my pockets and walk away faster.

The group took notice of me and my cousins.

It was clear I wanted nothing to do with them, but they started to try and joke with us. They kept asking if we were “going to shoot” them and continued to joke that we “must not be from around here.”

By the end of the night, I had completely forgotten about the incident, but the whole drive home, my cousins were talking nonstop about the people in the alley.

It just didn’t stand out to me.

These were just drunken southern people. People who very well might have gone to the same all-boys catholic school as me. People who could be family friends with my neighbors or of the people I sat next to at church. This is just how things are.

I’m not originally from Louisiana.

I moved from Lexington, Kentucky, to Covington when I was in the fifth grade, and it was an abrupt culture shock — to say the least.

Throughout middle school, private Catholic middle school, it was made known to me almost daily that I was different from everyone else.

Few days went by without someone reminding me that I was Asian or “Mexican.” They couldn’t seem to decide nor was anyone particularly interested in finding out which it was.

I doubt any middle schooler at the time had the wherewithal to know I’m both Asian and Latino.

But the moment I realized this wasn’t Kentucky anymore came in the first few weeks of school in Louisiana.

My mother had just picked up my two siblings and me from school, and we were passing the all-girls Catholic high school when we slowed to a halt at a stop sign.

Stamped near the center of the word “STOP” was a navy-and-blue sticker that read: “The South will rise again.”

I barely had any capacity to understand the breadth of the malice and emotional violence that this sticker was meant to cause, but I remember a sickening feeling rising up through my chest, a feeling I would grow all too accustomed to in the years to come.

It’s a bubbling rage, a profound sadness gone sour.

I felt the same sadness staring up at Confederate flags stamped on the back of cars and hanging from porches. I especially remember the purple-and-gold one (LSU’s school colors) hanging over a popular rope swing on the river I lived on.

I felt it overhearing adults at restaurants, friends’ parents or high school faculty talking about trying to keep out “the bad immigrants from” countries X, Y and Z.

I felt it as an eighth grader in a student council meeting listening to the upperclassmen, my idols, call affirmative action “unfair.”

The list goes on and on and on.

I had spent my teenage years helpless and silent, absorbing attitudes of hatred and perpetuated inequality without the consolation of my beliefs being heard.

I felt alienated every time I stepped out my front door. Even at church, in my community of faith, somehow the South could make me feel alone.

College was the first opportunity to leave the South behind. To my great pride and relief, UVA was the southernmost school I applied to. Many people couldn’t understand why I didn’t want to go to school in the South, and I don’t believe I ever had the ability to put the feeling into words.

This was my subtle act of defiance against a home that never could truly be home.

And how could I ever feel at home in Covington? David Duke, a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan, could openly campaign on the highway where I drove to and from school every day.

Perhaps one of the most infamous white supremacists in this country’s history can live in relative peace in the place where I lived, and as a result, there’ll always be a lingering sense of fear for minoritized families like mine.

Duke finished seventh out of 24 candidates in that 2016 Louisiana Senate election, garnering 58,581votes in the process.

As soon as I tell people in the Northeast that I’m from Louisiana, naturally, their immediate follow-up question is: “Why do you go to school all the way up here?”

There’s a dozen reasons for why I chose Penn State, but there’s only one reason why I chose to leave the South.

I put over 1,000 miles between me and Louisiana because conservative America had driven me away. All of the beauty and all of the charm that is Louisiana couldn’t deter me from leaving it behind.

There’s so much to love about the South. There’s much to love about Louisiana. And even now, I want to love it. I want so badly to call it home.

But I can’t.

Since coming to Penn State, I haven’t had to feel the constant outrage and burning frustration that I lived with for so long. I can speak openly about my beliefs and share my opinions on current events without fear.

Like anyone, there are still moments of discomfort and anger, but the tightness in my chest has resided.

But for the first time in what seemed like a very long time, that feeling came back to me while I was here in Europe.

I was on a trip with a friend in Ireland, and he had brought two students from his program who went to a Catholic university in the Midwest.

As I got to know these two people, more and more extreme conservative views started to pour out. It was tiny inflections of intolerance and homophobia that started to sprout up in the cracks of honesty.

They just started to say things as they grew more comfortable around me, and what they said brought out that seeping discomfort in my chest.

My initial reaction was to keep my head down and stay silent. All my life I had been outnumbered. There was never a “safe space” for honest conversation or productive discourse.

I never felt like I could speak my mind outside of my own home. Even with my best friends, I felt like I couldn’t share the hurt I felt around Southern conservatism.

But for the first time, I wasn’t on “their land.” We were 4,000 miles away in a totally different world than the one we grew up in.

So I listened to them. I heard what they had to say, and in moments of discomfort or disinformation, I spoke as much truth as I could offer.

After years of life in the South, I had to go over 4,000 miles away before I felt safe to confront the views, the attitudes, the fear and the hatred that had alienated me for so long.

Anything over time can become comfortable.

With time, our minds can be worn away by the oppressive weight of circumstance and misfortune, so much so, we forget our convictions and obligations to ourselves.

And the only way we can come to know our comforts and habits that imprison us from real freedom is to escape the environments we’ve settled into.

Take a 1,000-mile “step back,” and when that’s not enough, adopt a 4,000-mile perspective.

For much of my life, my silence had done nothing more than abet in intolerance and verbal violence. My omission only perpetuates the views of indifferent hearts and fear-driven minds.

My moment in Ireland certainly was an alleviation of the resentment I had developed in my time in Louisiana, and I’m sure the two will take away something of their own from their time with me.

And while I have a responsibility to continue to speak the truth, my job isn’t to “save the conservatives.” I’m just as flawed and susceptible to misconceptions and mistruths as anyone — I am not better.

But I’m certainly called to defend truth when it comes under siege, to invite others into tolerance and to listen to others when I’ve gone astray.

Whenever the humanity of fellow people are under attack by the quiet and quick comments of the ignorant and the uniformed, that's when we’re called to listen and then — which is equally important — to speak.