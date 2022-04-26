In a few short days, I’ll no longer be a study abroad student.

It’s been the most life-changing, eye-opening experience — the best decision I ever made.

However, it’s also glamorized on social media. Studying abroad is amazing but not easy.

I need to start this column off by saying I’ve always been a huge believer in the phrase, “Everything happens for a reason,” and this semester was no exception.

I don’t regret anything.

For everyone out there who plans on studying abroad, I’m writing this for you to take my advice. If I were to do it again, there are a few things I’d do differently to maximize my experience overseas.

First, the way I prepared for study abroad back in the fall could've been much better.

Find someone who studied in the city you’re planning on going to and make time to sit down with them before you depart.

My study abroad friends and I always talk about how everyone back home will be so sick of us yapping away about our time in Europe. So don’t be shy. Anyone will be itching for someone to listen.

I’m sitting on valuable information about being a student in Barcelona — the cafés with the best Wi-fi, the best bars, the worst bars, the best places to live, what cities you need to travel to on the weekends — all of it is ready to be passed on.

Knowing some favorites from someone who lived there for a few months will make it easier to find your groove as you transition.

Also last fall, on top of my schoolwork and extracurriculars, there seemed to be a new online form for my study abroad program popping into my inbox.

They were forms that I’d put off until the very end of December because I was too stressed already.

One of those forms would have let me get a Visa mailed to me. However, since I put them off, I missed that deadline.

This resulted in me having to drive all the way to New York City to request a Visa on a Wednesday before finals. I had to go back again a few weeks later to pick it up, but thankfully, I got one. I was lucky, as I saw a few students crying in the lobby because they didn’t have one tiny detail ready.

It was one of the most stressful experiences of my life.

Turns out, once I finally got around to these forms, they only took me about five minutes each — much easier than they seemed.

Second, I thought my Spanish skills from freshman year would be enough to hold me over.

If I could go back to fall semester, I’d download Duolingo and force myself to practice for at least a little bit every week.

Although I’ve definitely learned a lot of the language now, knowing a few staple vocabulary words in the beginning would’ve been helpful when getting adjusted.

Right before I left, I got an international plan from my phone carrier back home.

Although it made me look up and appreciate my surroundings more often, it was useless if I wasn’t connected to Wi-fi.

Definitely opt for getting a SIM card when you get to your city. The data will work better, and you’ll need it for finding your way around unfamiliar places or getting last minute train tickets when in a jam.

Once I moved in, my program — and I guarantee every program does this — had tours students could sign up for in the beginning of the semester to show different attractions of the city.

I only signed up for one, and this is where I met the friends I spent my time in Barcelona and traveling around Europe with.

It was a tour of the food market, and while I was still getting to know the city, it was somewhere I felt comfortable going back to when killing time between classes.

These programs are a great way to get personalized tours and an even better way to make friends while everyone is looking for them — and as someone who loves to make friends, it can be difficult while abroad.

I wish I’d taken advantage of these, as many times the price was only five or 10 euros for a little tour that I ended up having to find time to do myself.

Even though moving to a new country was overwhelming and I didn’t feel the energy to throw myself into all this, it’s still something I’d recommend to study abroad students to do.

I also thought classes would be a walk in the park, but they're still demanding.

I treated school like it was fake, since that’s how it can feel when abroad — I was out learning so much about the world, wasn’t that good enough?

The information we were learning in the classes was interesting and a unique opportunity to break away from the normal U.S. curriculum. I learned all about Catalan culture, Spanish language and slang, traditional cuisine, sustainability in Europe, and my favorite: travel writing.

While I often found myself putting schoolwork second, I gained so much valuable knowledge, and I’d advise any student to take advantage of the teachers and their willingness to help American students learn about the rich culture of your base country.

Maybe I lied about the whole “no regrets” thing. There’s one thing I do regret — the way I packed. I hit the shops hard in Barcelona the first few weeks I was here.

OK, maybe I still am.

As I pack my bags up to move out of my apartment, I already have a whole suitcase full of the clothes I brought from home and didn’t wear once.

The fashion is different in Europe and often cheaper. My go-to sweatshirt and sweatpants or leggings attire for class weren’t going to cut it.

Keep this in mind as you're deciding whether you should stuff your suitcase with that extra Penn State sweatshirt.

Despite all of this, the one thing I quickly learned, and the biggest advice I can leave someone with, is to keep an open mind and stay positive.

When traveling to new places, it’s inevitable for things to go wrong. Impossible to get a taxi with a flight in an hour? Dirty hostel? Disagreements among friends?

It can, and it will, get frustrating.

But you need to step back and remember where you are.

It’s your biggest opportunity to discover the world in your life, so no matter what, being pessimistic will only put a damper on the memories you’ll reminisce on next year when you’d give anything to be back.

Now, fill out the application, and I’m just a text, call or email away from talking your ear off with more advice if you want it.