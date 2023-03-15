I’m just over halfway done with my semester abroad in London, and I feel like this past month has flown by.

As I finished my midterm exams last week, it became hard to believe how quickly my time in this amazing place is coming to an end.

Before I know it, final exams will come, and it will then be time to head back home.

Although February went by quickly, it has been nothing short of a blast. From scarfing down delicious food in Rome to seeing the Eiffel Tower light up in Paris — life abroad truly does feel like a dream.

Another super special part from this past month was getting to finally see my family and friends from back home since I first left.

I’ve never been this far from them for this long, so it was something I’d been looking forward to for a while.

My mom and sister were the first ones to come to town, followed by my dad and his friends and then my most recent visitors during spring break — my friends from Penn State.

Being able to see all of these people felt great. It felt really nice to be able to show all of them the different areas in London and to give them a glimpse of what my daily life’s like over here.

While I was overjoyed to see all of the visitors, it felt strange to actually see them in London.

The realization that I’ve been living in London this semester started to hit me more and more with them being here.

It’s definitely a different reality to not have the privilege to go home whenever I want, one I had when I was on campus. So, it was comforting to have all of these people who are so important to me make the trip all the way over here for me.

It was certainly not the typical visit from my family I was used to. Tailgating football games and trips to the grocery store were suddenly replaced by afternoon tea and visits to historic landmarks such as Windsor Castle.

These once-in-a-lifetime moments will stick with me for the rest of my life, and I’m glad they were well-spent with the people that mean the most to me.

Being this far from home for this long has allowed me to appreciate all of my close friends and family on an even stronger level — which excites me for my future back home.

Having all of these visitors and showing them around has led me to think about how far I’ve come since I first got here back in January. I’ve been able to adapt and figure out how to live in a completely unfamiliar environment while having a great time doing it.

Although the time with my friends and family went by fast, it meant so much to be able to see them and show them how well I’ve been doing while abroad.

I’ve been able to learn so much about myself while living in a new country, and I know I’ll cherish these memories for the rest of my life.

Without any of these visitors, I wouldn’t be in this position today. I’m beyond grateful for them.

While these moments are going to be hard to top, I hope these last two months here will be even better than the first two.

This has truly been such an unreal experience, and I’m so glad I decided to see more of what this crazy world has to offer.