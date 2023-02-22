One of the things I was most excited to try while studying abroad this semester was all of the different kinds of food in Europe. While I haven't yet been to all of the places on my list, I’ve already had some of the best meals in my life over here.

While I may be living in London, I can't say it has the best food I’ve had so far. But, there are some good spots that had me coming back for more.

My favorite place in Kentish Town, where I’m living, is a small Turkish food joint called E. Mono. It serves kebabs, chicken and lamb shawarma. My friends and I have become regulars, and even the workers quickly started to recognize how much we eat there, giving us discounts on certain days.

I can also say the staple fish and chips lives up to the hype depending on where you get it from. The best one I’ve had came from a stand in the Borough Market. Cod with the flaky breading around it dipped in tartar sauce makes for the perfect bite.

I finished off the list with another famous meal of tea and crumpets, and in this case, scones. When my mom and sister came to visit this past week, we went to a very cool restaurant called sketch. We each got our own pots of tea and were served an assortment of sandwiches and pastries before ending with scones.

The jasmine pearls tea was some of the best I’ve ever had, and my pot went down so fast I had to order another one almost instantly. The scone was very warm and was topped off with clotted cream and strawberry jam — a perfect complement for the tea.

Next up was the best breakfast food I’ve ever had — crepes in Paris. The fresh fruit and maple syrup on top of it made every bite better than the last, becoming a food I believe I could eat every day with no problem.

Other Parisian staples that blew me away were the baguettes and croissants. There was no shortage of carbs consumed on this trip, and it was worth every bite. The flaky and buttery croissants filled with chocolate were the perfect complement to the crepes, while the baguette sandwiches with Italian meat made for great and easy lunches.

As of now, the French crepes sit at No. 2 on my list of favorite foods I’ve enjoyed so far.

But, hands down, the best food I’ve had all around while studying abroad came from the capital of Italy, Rome.

Being Italian, I was super excited to try real Italian food, and it didn’t disappoint. The best meal of the trip came from a restaurant called That’s Amore. I ordered the gnocchi alla sorrentina and instantly fell in love. I can confidently say nothing will beat this dish for the rest of my time abroad, but I’m open to any competition.

From the sauce to the cheese and the pizza to the prosciutto, everything tastes amazing when in Rome. I hope to go back one day and visit different parts of the country while continuing the search for the best food.

While it’s hard to compare pasta to crepes, I’m still giving the gnocchi and Rome the No. 1 spot for the best food while abroad. For now, I’m excited to continue trying new types of food wherever I may be.